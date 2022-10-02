DENVER – The offense is a known, but the defense is what could provide the thing Michael Porter Jr. seeks – a spot on the floor at the end of games.
“In the clutch, he’s going to put the five guys in who are the biggest difference makers, so that’s just up to me to go in there and be aggressive every game, be vocal, be a leader, bring it on both ends of the floor,” Porter said after the Nuggets concluded training camp Saturday at the University of California San Diego. “Then, that will take care of itself. It’s really all up to me.”
Porter was among the expected starters when Michael Malone named his initial rotations at the start of camp. But closing games, Malone said, will require a step forward defensively where teams are unable to target him.
“I think he understands the growth he needs to continue to make on that end of the floor,” Malone said Tuesday. “He has pride. He doesn’t want to be a constant target.”
After missing all but nine games of last season, Porter stressed the importance of staying patient with himself. It’s something he admitted has been a challenge at previous points in his career, but he seems to realize defense can be a constant even when shots aren’t falling.
“It’s all just feeling good physically-wise for me. I feel good," Porter said. "(It’s) definitely an area this year where I want to pay more attention to. I know defenses win championships.
“We got a lot of really good defensive players on the team. I know I can be one of them. So that’s definitely going to be an area that I, when my offense isn’t flowing or something like that, I can’t let that take away on the defensive side. I got to be a valuable player on that end of the floor, too.”
Entering his fifth season – fourth if you don’t count his redshirt rookie season – Porter’s saying all the right things. It’s going to take action, however, to get what he wants.
“He’s going to have to show that (he) can be on the court (at the) end of games in big games and help us win games on that end as well. We know he can do it on offense,” Malone said. “I’ve seen growth and a want on his part to also do it on defense, which is a great sign.”
Monday’s availability TBD
The Nuggets host the Thunder in their preseason opener Monday. But on Saturday Malone did not have a plan for who would participate.
Few, if any, members of the starting lineup are expected to play all five preseason games. The coach said he needed to talk to strength and conditioning coach Felipe Eichenberger and vice president of sports medicine Steve Short after the team returned to Denver before determining Monday’s availability.
“Honest to God, haven’t even thought about it,” Malone said. “We’ll get home on the flight today (Saturday), and I’ll speak with Felipe and Steve Short and talk about what we want to do with the five preseason games. I know that all those guys will not play all five games. We’ll figure out which ones we want to play them in and which ones we want to hold out.
Braun’s effort
The Nuggets track something called a Hubie.
It’s a reference to legendary coach Hubie Brown, who once lit into his team for neither crashing the offensive glass nor sprinting back on defense, but you don’t want to lead the team in Hubies. That’s something rookie Christian Braun doesn’t really have to worry about.
“Christian never does that,” Malone said. “He is a very effective offensive rebounder, and when he doesn’t get it, he has the wherewithal to get back and sprint back in transition to be a part of the play. I never worry if Christian is playing hard.”
Malone added Braun drew a pair of charges in Friday’s scrimmage and should have had a third, but the officials on hand didn’t give it to the rookie.
“Those are winning-type plays, so that was great to see,” Malone said. “He had a great week in terms of his contest numbers and the amount of times he didn’t contest, which is almost never.”