The Nuggets dropped to 0-2 in Summer League with Sunday’s 98-93 loss to Atlanta in Las Vegas.

Here are three takeaways from Denver’s second game of Summer League:

1. Shots finally fell for Collin Gillespie. He was a 41.5% shooter from 3 in his final season at Villanova but struggled with his shot last summer and the Nuggets’ first game in Las Vegas on Friday. He hit his fifth 3 in the fourth quarter, briefly bringing the Nuggets to within five points.

Gillespie made three 3s in the first quarter and made four of his first five attempts from deep. Questions about his size and defense will persist, but the shooting showed up on Sunday.

2. Julian Strawther’s shot didn’t fall in the first half. He went just 1 for 7 and missed all four of his 3-point attempts. But there were a couple of other positives from his showing. First, he dove on the court in the first half, cutting himself around his eyebrow in an attempt to come up with a steal. Later in the second quarter, Strawther came over to help and denied fellow rookie Kobe Bufkin at the rim. The basketball gods rewarded Strawther’s effort with a made 3 early in the second, and he finished with seven points on 2 of 13 shooting.

3. Neither of Peyton Watson’s 3-point attempts were close, but he did well hitting from midrange. Watson hit a few pull-up jumpers around the 3-point line. If he can continue to be successful attacking the rim and shooting from 15 to 18 feet, that provides a good baseline for his offensive game going forward. He continues to look comfortable taking a few dribbles after the catch, which feels like a big step forward heading into his second professional season.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

HAWKS 98, NUGGETS 93

What happened: Collin Gillespie got the Nuggets off to a hot start with three of Denver’s five first-quarter 3s, and the Nuggets led by two after the first. The Nuggets scored just 14 points in the second quarter, though, and trailed 47-41 at halftime. The Hawks stretched the lead to 11 at the end of the third.

What went right: Jalen Pickett’s ceiling looks a little bit higher. He made two of his three attempts from 3-point range and all but one of his five free throws to finish with a share of the team-high with 16 points. He also had five assists, two rebounds and a couple of steals. But the shooting should be exciting to Nuggets fans.

What went wrong: Once again, the Nuggets got beaten soundly on the boards. Atlanta finished with 49 rebounds to Denver’s 38. Aamir Simms was the only Nuggets player with more than four rebounds, and he finished with five. Three Hawks finished with five or more boards.

Highlight of the night: The Nuggets of summer moved the ball like the regular-season Nuggets in the first quarter. Collin Gillespie got into the lane and turned down a layup to kick the ball to Julian Strawther in the left corner. Strawther took a dribble toward the hoop and passed it to an open Hunter Tyson on the right side. Tyson passed up a good shot for a better one, and Aamir Simms hit a catch-and-shoot 3 from straight away.

Up next: The Nuggets third Summer League game is set for Wednesday. That game, against the Jazz, will be broadcast on NBA TV and Altitude.