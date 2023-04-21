MINNEAPOLIS • The Denver Nuggets are one win away from the second round after beating the Minnesota Timberwolves, 120-111, in Game 3 on Friday night.

Here are 3 takeaways from Target Center:

1. The Timberwolves got the game they were waiting for, and it still wasn’t enough. Anthony Edwards continued to play well with a game-high 36 points, but he got more help from Karl-Anthony Towns, who played his best game of the series with 27 points and Rudy Gobert, who finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds. The Timberwolves also took 35 free throws compared to Denver’s 13, but it still wasn’t enough.

2. Edwards made sure Minnesota wouldn’t go quietly. With the Nuggets on the verge of going up by 15 points late in the second quarter, the Timberwolves star chased down Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on the fast break and blocked his shot off the backboard. Edwards finished on the other end, and capped Minnesota’s 10-3 run to close the second with another layup, making the game much more interesting to start the second half.

3. The Timberwolves fans had a whiteout of their own, but Strahinja Jokic broke that up with a black T-shirt. The eldest of Nikola Jokic’s brothers made his presence known early after little bro made a timely 3 in the first quarter. Big brother walked down a couple of rows and shouted what appeared to be some encouragement toward the Nuggets bench before returning to his seat.