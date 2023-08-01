Where good news shines

Denver's Matt Fry has a need for speed.

Fry qualified for the FAI Skydiving World Cup in the Czech Republic. A veteran of artistic free-flying, Fry has a new goal: speeds of 200 miles per hour, at least.

Fry has completed 5,000 skydives over a 15-year career. He's been a part of 12 of the FAI large-formation world records. He qualified for the World Cup by earning a silver medal in the speed division at the 2022 USPA Nationals.

The FAI Skydiving World Cup runs Aug. 19-25.

