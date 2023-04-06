Where the good news shines

USA Nordic Sport athlete Jasper Good announced his retirement from the sport of Nordic Combined on Wednesday.

Good, a two-time Winter Olympian and FIS Nordic World Ski Championships team member, spent a total of eight seasons on the United States Men’s Nordic Combined National Team.

Good grew up in Steamboat Springs where he competed for the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club.

“I came to this decision on my own terms, with the timeline that I wanted. I will always love the community, sport, values, training, and much more that I experienced during my time competing,” Good said in a press release.

Good’s first trip to the Olympic Winter Games came in 2018, as he competed in PyeongChang, South Korea. Good was then selected to represent the United States in 2022 in Beijing, where he helped his teammates achieve a sixth-place finish in the Team HS140/4x5km event. Good was also able to record a new Winter Olympics personal best in Beijing, finishing 34th overall in the HS140/10km event.

