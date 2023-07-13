Where good news shines

Were you the star of your sixth-grade P.E. class?

Good news: the World Jump Rope Championships are coming to Colorado.

With over 1,200 athletes representing 27 countries, including Australia, China, France, Germany, Japan, the championships are projected to bring 3,000 jumpers and jump fans to Colorado Springs' Ed Robson Arena Sunday through July 23.

The jump-rope competitions include Double Dutch, single rope and Double Dutch speed. Sunday and Monday are the International Open, followed by the Junior World Championships and the World Jump Rope Championships.

Tickets can be had for $15 at Ticketmaster.

