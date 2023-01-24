American skier Mikaela Shiffrin has won a record 83rd World Cup race. Shiffrin’s giant slalom victory broke a tie on the all-time women’s list with former American teammate Lindsey Vonn. Vonn retired four years ago when injuries cut her career short. Shiffrin now needs only three more wins to match Ingemar Stenmark’s overall mark between men and women of 86 victories. Stenmark competed in the 1970s and 80s. Shiffrin says “I don’t think there are words to explain all the feelings.” Shiffrin can quickly add to her record total in another giant slalom at Kronplatz on Wednesday.