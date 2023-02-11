Reggie Jackson is returning to the Front Range.

The 32-year-old guard is planning on signing with the Nuggets once his buyout with the Charlotte Hornets is finalized, according to multiple reports. The Athletic was first to report the news. The Denver Gazette confirmed the interest Saturday night.

Jackson starred at Palmer High School in Colorado Springs from 2004-08. He went on to play three seasons at Boston College before starting his professional career. Oklahoma City drafted the 6-foot-2 guard with the 24th overall selection in the 2011 draft. He was traded to Detroit after a few seasons with the Thunder and left the Pistons in 2020. He then signed with the Clippers where he played until Thursday. The Clippers traded Jackson and a second-round pick to Charlotte in exchange for Mason Plumlee.

The Hornets, in the middle of a rebuild, did not have plans to play the veteran guard. Denver has an open roster spot after trading Davon Reed, Bones Hyland and a second-round pick Thursday for Thomas Bryant, who made his Nuggets debut Saturday in Charlotte.

Jackson started all 75 games he appeared in for the Clippers last season. In 52 appearances this season, including 38 starts, Jackson is posting 10.9 points, 3.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds. He’s shooting 35% from 3-point range this season.

The addition of a veteran point guard will give Nuggets coach Michael Malone another option off the bench moving forward. Jamal Murray is inked into the starting five, while Bruce Brown and Ish Smith handled back-up duties since Bones Hyland was traded. Brown has typically played off the ball for most of his minutes, while Smith isn’t much of a scorer. Jackson could provide some added scoring punch off the bench when he returns to Colorado.