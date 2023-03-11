The scoreboard didn’t reflect it, but the Colorado Avalanche dominated the second half of their game against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.

The Avs held the Coyotes to zero shots in the third period. They also controlled the puck for the majority of the period and the one before it.

But the score at the end of the third was the same as it was at the beginning of the period. The teams were tied and headed to overtime.

It would’ve been easy for the Avs — who saw several promising chances in the third period — to get discouraged because of the lack of payoff.

But they didn’t.

“We had to be patient and grind it away,” Avs forward Nathan MacKinnon said.

That patience paid off.

Just minutes into overtime, defenseman Cale Makar scored a backhanded goal for the game-winner, sealing Colorado’s 3-2 victory.

It wasn’t a pretty win. It wasn’t high-scoring.

But the ultimate result — two points in the standings — was the same as any glamorous victory.

“We stressed patience,” Makar said. “I don’t think anyone gets over anxious in here, but as a group, if you want success, everybody has to have patience like we did last year in the playoffs.”

An early goal from Denis Malgin gave the Avs a lead, but they didn’t keep it for long.

Arizona’s Jack McBain scored to tie the game a few minutes after Malgin’s goal. Then, Clayton Keller gave the Coyotes their first lead with three minutes remaining in the first period.

Coach Jared Bednar believes soft play from the Avs’ defense led to their early deficit.

“Our checking was terrible at the start,” Bednar said. “The first period we did not (do things right).”

But for the next 40 minutes, the NHL’s defending champions played up to that title.

Fueled by improved defense, Colorado controlled the game and outshot Arizona 12-8 in the second period. The Avs saw several scoring chances in the period’s first 10 minutes but couldn’t capitalize on any of them.

Finally, MacKinnon scored on a slapshot for the equalizer. It marked his 14th goal in his last 14 games.

Colorado still didn’t have the lead, but the Avs could sense the game was trending in the right direction.

“We started checking and doing things right,” Bednar said. “I thought we competed really hard.”

The Avs carried their improvement in the second period into the third. Colorado put 18 shots on goal, while Arizona recorded zero.

Bednar admitted he didn’t realize the Coyotes didn’t have a shot on goal in the third period. But he also wasn't surprised when he learned about the statistic.

“You’re aware that you’re doing it right,” Bednar said. “I just liked the flow of the game.”

Though frustrating that they couldn’t score on any of their 18 shots on goal in the third, the Avs ultimately finished the job.

“It looked like we got stronger as the game went on,” Bednar said. “We wanted to win it in regulation. We had a lot of really good chances; we just couldn’t capitalize.”

Bednar would have preferred to play a game where the team executed for all 60 minutes and won by a higher margin.

But the coach does see value in the grittier, less-pretty win.

The Avs are third in the Western Conference’s Central Division with 78 points. They are three points behind second-place Minnesota and three ahead of fourth-place Winnipeg.

To ensure that they reach the playoffs — and are playing their best hockey if they do — teaching moments like Saturday’s are a necessity.

“To see our team turn it around is certainly a good teaching moment,” Bednar said. “You look at what happened in the final 40, I just keep getting this feeling that we’re as good as we want to be. We had to dig in to win it, and we did.”

Avalanche 3, Coyotes 2

What happened: The Avs overcame a one-goal deficit and defeated the Arizona Coyotes 3-2. Denis Malgin, Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar all scored for the Avalanche, and Makar’s was the game-winner in overtime. Colorado outshot Arizona 18-0 in the third period.

What went right: The Avalanche vastly outplayed the Coyotes in the final 40 minutes of regulation and overtime. After costly defensive lapses led to Arizona’s two early goals, the Avs held the Coyotes to only eight shots in the final two periods and overtime.

What went wrong: Coach Jared Bednar cited defensive struggles in the first period, especially with checking. The Coyotes took an early lead because of it, making the Avs claw back for their win. And despite recording 32 shots in the final two periods and overtime, the Avs couldn’t seal their win until Makar’s overtime winner.

Between the pipes: Alexandar Georgiev earned the win for Colorado. The netminder recorded 18 saves and allowed two goals.

What’s next: The Avalanche (36-22-6) visit the Montreal Canadiens, 5:30 p.m. on Monday at Centre Bell (Altitude TV).