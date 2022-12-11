DENVER — Even on a day where Patrick Mahomes looked somewhat human, he still proved to be the Denver Broncos’ kryptonite on Sunday.
The Kansas City quarterback improved to 10-0 in his career against the Broncos, as the Chiefs won 34-28. Mahomes threw three interceptions, but his 352 passing yards and three touchdowns were enough to help Kansas City improve to 10-3.
“Denver’s always a great challenge for us,” Mahomes said. “You see the record, you see 10-0. But the games are always a fight.”
Early in Sunday’s game, Mahomes looked like the four-time Pro Bowler he is.
He started the game 14-for-21 with 230 passing yards and two touchdowns to Jerick McKinnon on checkdowns. The Chiefs led 27-0 midway through the second quarter and looked like they might put up 50 points against one of the NFL’s best defenses.
The Chiefs were well aware of Denver’s elite secondary and knew checkdowns could work in their favor. Many of Mahomes' longest completions early on came on short passes to McKinnon, running back Isiah Pacheco or others.
“They dropped a lot, so we knew the flats would be there,” McKinnon said. “We really just forced them to take those flats.”
As the game went on and Kansas City led handily, the Chiefs kept throwing — and that allowed Denver to get back into the game.
Mahomes threw back-to-back interceptions late in the second quarter as the Broncos cut Kansas City’s lead to 13 points. The Chiefs continued to inch closer in the third and fourth quarters, getting within six points before Mahomes threw another pick with 5:49 left in the game.
Thankfully for Kansas City, Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien threw an interception on Denver’s ensuing drive, giving Mahomes a chance to ice the game for redemption.
And, like Mahomes usually does, he came through. The quarterback found Marquez Valdes-Scantling for 20 yards on third and long, practically icing the game.
“He has good people around him; he trusts the players,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “The one to Scantling was a big play. He actually checked that route. His composure is great. He’ll learn from mistakes, which every good player does.”
Mahomes added, “I’m going to keep shooting: That’s what it takes to win. You can’t be timid. You lose games that way.”
In 10 career games against the Broncos, Mahomes has a 65.6% completion percentage with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions — and more important than that, 10 wins.
Of those 10, five were one-score games. But that doesn’t matter — Mahomes has found a way to win every game against Denver, whether close or lopsided
Mahomes’ dominance against the Broncos is reminiscent of other prolific passers against certain teams.
John Elway went 10-0 in his career against the New England Patriots. Tom Brady is 33-3 against the Buffalo Bills.
The altitude or atmosphere at Empower Field doesn’t seem to faze Mahomes. Even when Mahomes doesn’t play four quarters of his best football, he still finds a way to beat Denver.
“Luckily for us, it’s kind of gone our way, and we’ll try to keep that going,” Mahomes said. “You go in there trying to battle because you know you’re going to get their best effort. It’s something that we focus on all season, just trying to win games.”