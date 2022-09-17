Klee with Three

Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee has three more thoughts on the Broncos-Texans game:

1. Failure to communicate

The Broncos should take it from Dear Abby: communication is the key to a healthy marriage. What they have now is a failure to communicate. First it was Nathaniel Hackett defending his decision to kick a 64-yard Hail Mary against the Seahawks, then back-tracking, then defending it again. Next it was coordinator Justin Outten flat-out refusing to discuss the boneheaded decision: “I think that’s been addressed long enough. There’s no Marty McFly to go back in time or go forward.” Sorry, guy. After a laidback preseason and first-game screw-up, the new staff earned another line from McFly: “I guess you guys aren’t ready for (this) yet.”

2. Wish you were here

It’s not the worst-case scenario, but you can see the worst-case scenario from the 500 section at Empower Field at Mile High: the heart (Justin Simmons) and soul (Tim Patrick) of the Broncos defense and offense are injured. Simmons is out for at least four weeks; Patrick for the rest of the season. Can the Broncos survive the Texans, Raiders, 49ers and Colts without Simmons? Sure. But they can’t afford to lose anyone behind Simmons and Patrick, because the Broncos simply aren’t deep enough to survive the loss of many frontline starters. This remains a rebuild.

3. All hail the champs

Speaking of rebuilds, the gold standard for Denver rebuilds is the Colorado Avalanche. And guess who’s making a special guest appearance to fire up the Mile High crowd on Sunday? Relive their dominant Stanley Cup run when Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and the champs show off the trophy prior to kickoff and again at the first timeout of the first quarter. There’s no Denver crowd like an Avalanche crowd and Hackett, who attended games during the Cup run, could use the support. One question: Can Jared Bednar call plays in the fourth quarter?