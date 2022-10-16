Klee with Three: Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee's three thoughts on Broncos-Chargers:
1. Make Gordon the go-to
I miss Javonte Williams. You miss Javonte Williams. Lord knows the Broncos miss Javonte Williams. But the absence of “Pookie,” who’s out for the rest of the season after knee surgery, can’t push the Broncos away from their running game. Here’s why: the Broncos are 2-0 when they run the ball at least 30 times. They’re 0-3 when they don’t. Hey, what better time to feature Melvin Gordon than against his former team, the Chargers? Fumbles aside, a strong running game presents Denver’s best shot at scoring an upset at SoFi Stadium. Plus, the Chargers ‘D’ can’t stop a parking car. While Chargers coach Brandon Staley was hired for his defensive acumen — and media-friendly sound bites — the defense in Los Angeles stinks. The Bolts are 30th in points allowed, 28th in yards per play, 25th in rushing defense. Back to Gordon, who was responsible for the Broncos losing their first AFC West game, against the Raiders. Do they trust him enough for 20-plus carries? The last time Gordon had 20-plus carries was also the last time the Broncos scored at least 30 points — a 38-10 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of 2021.
2. The Broncos (ownership) stadium tour
Monday’s another chance for the Walton-Penner group to score a sneak peek at one of the NFL’s bazillion dollar stadiums — you know, if the new owners wish to build one near Denver. (Full disclosure: I love Mile High. But it’s understandable why the NFL’s richest owner would build a new one with all the bells, whistles and guarantees of future Super Bowls.) Here’s the scoop on SoFi Stadium, which was privately financed by part-time Denver resident Stan E. Kroenke. At $5 billion it was the most expensive stadium in the country. The entire development covers almost 300 acres, making it triple the size of Disneyland, according to the Los Angeles Times. The Chargers and Rams share the building that hosted Super LVI in February. The Broncos owners toured Allegiant Stadium a few weeks ago. Here’s a handy wish list so the Waltons don’t have to travel all over the country: combine the midlevel press box from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, the entertainment value of Vegas, the acoustics of Lumen Field in Seattle, the convenience of Nissan Stadium in Nashville and the weather of SoFi Stadium. There, that was easy enough.
3. Cute's fun, bold wins
When it comes to Nathaniel Hackett’s struggles as a first-time head coach, don’t look at me. I lobbied for Brian Daboll, the New York Giants coach who now has the second-best odds to win NFL coach of the year. The attraction to Daboll was based entirely on football — not his energy, personality, analytics usage, any of that. Just football. Why? It’s rare when you walk into an NFL game and think one team has absolutely no chance of winning. But that was the case when Daboll and the Bills hosted the Broncos in 2019. The Broncos had no chance of winning. Now his Giants have a top-10 running game and a top-10 defense and are barreling toward a surprise playoff berth. Meanwhile, the Broncos are still trying to figure out what they are. They need an identity. There’s no doubt Hackett and Wilson would make a powerhouse pair on the motivational speaking circuit. But is the Broncos front office too easily sold on bold and fun personalities when old-fashioned football wins?