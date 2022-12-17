Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee has three more thoughts on Broncos-Cardinals on Sunday: 

1. Stuff their stockings with Broncos tickets

Quick, spot the silver lining of the Broncos stinking up the joint with a 3-10 record and no hope for the playoffs long before Christmas. Answer: cheap tickets. I know millions of Coloradans who couldn’t care less if the Broncos are on the naughty list and still would have a blast at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday. They range from 2 (if you’re brave) to 18 years of age. I Googled the hottest Christmas toys of 2022 to find out if I was old or old-old, and I know one gift that’s going to last longer than a “Paw Patrol” transforming car or the “Monster Jam Garage Playset” (even though the second one sounds pretty fun). Score Broncos tickets for $27 on Ticketmaster and gift the kids in your life a stocking stuffer they won't forget. Plus, when was the last time Broncos tickets were $27? What’s better than a December afternoon in the Colorado sunshine — with a 6-year-old whose chief concern is the parachute team?

2. Coach Prime at Mile High?

What do you get the new CU Buffs coach who has everything? How about a suite at Mile High? Here’s one way to liven up a Broncos crowd that’s been testy lately: introduce “Coach Prime" during a timeout. Yes, Deion Sanders had the Celebration Bowl with Jackson State Saturday. But he surprised CU officials last week when he showed up to the CU-CSU basketball game, so who’s to say Coach Prime won’t be there Sunday? As a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive back, Sanders played three games vs. the Broncos. His lone interception came in 1994 when Sanders was part of a 49ers roster that included Steve Young, Jerry Rice and John Taylor.

3. The Brett Rypien vs. Colt McCoy bowl

“Colt vs. Ryp” sounds like a children’s Western at the local library. But don’t fall into the trap that Colt McCoy and Brett Rypien are a couple no-names off the street. Check out their college numbers. A four-year starter at Boise State, the Broncos’ backup quarterback threw for 13,578 yards and 90 touchdowns. A four-year starter at Texas, the Cardinals’ backup quarterback threw for 13,253 yards and 112 touchdowns. As pros, Rypien should strive to follow the career arc of McCoy, who has collected $24.2 million in football cash over 12 years — a spectacular career, really. Sunday amounts to a tryout for Rypien, whose contract expires in a month. Let’s ride!

(Contact Gazette sports columnist Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com or on Twitter at @bypaulklee.)