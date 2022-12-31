Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee has three more thoughts on Broncos-Chiefs at Arrowhead:
1. Don't run from the rivalry
Finally! A Broncos coach channeled Broncos Country and acknowledged the pain of a 14-game losing streak to the Chiefs. “That’s a number I am having a hard time grasping, frankly, because this organization has a steadfast, incredible football tradition,” interim coach Jerry Rosburg said. “It cannot be that way.” See, that wasn’t so hard. Was it? As baffling as it was when Nathaniel Hackett ordered a 64-yard field goal in Seattle, nothing irritated some fans more than the tendency to downplay lopsided rivalries with the Chiefs and Raiders. As of kickoff Sunday, it will have been 2,663 days since the Broncos beat the Chiefs. By shocking the world and ending the stinky streak, Rosburg immediately would become a Broncos folk hero for all time.
2. In praise of… Russ?
Whether it was coordinated or organic, the Broncos offense tweeting its support of struggling quarterback Russell Wilson rang hollow. Actions over words, fellas, and the offense’s play this season does not suggest a group that believes in its quarterback. KJ Hamler, who once slammed his helmet on the turf when Wilson missed him in the end zone, tweeted support of Wilson. Same for Garett Bolles, who was no great shakes over the five games he played. Jerry Jeudy claimed “false narratives” were driving criticisms of Wilson — except no one would be joking about Wilson’s high knees on team flights or “let’s ride” if the Broncos fielded even a competent offense. But you know who didn’t tweet support for the Broncos leader? Any members of the defense.
3. Believe it or not, the Broncos' will be the most coveted NFL job
The day after Broncos CEO Greg Penner fired Hackett, one telling nugget flew under the radar. It was revealed that one month ago the Broncos met with the NFL’s chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, to discuss the team’s years-long rash of injuries. “We are not waiting (to hire) a head coach to start looking at the changes that are needed here,” said Penner, proving his new gig is not merely a side hustle. The Broncos lead the NFL with 19 players on injured reserve. Until it proves it in the football world, the jury’s still out on the Penner-Walton ownership group. But here’s a hunch the Broncos job will be the most coveted job on the market. Yes, even with Wilson’s contract. Money talks, and the NFL’s richest ownership group can offer more cash than anyone else. Bold prediction: a record-setting deal for the next coach. That alone will make the Broncos the most attractive open job.