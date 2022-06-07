Erik Johnson joined the Colorado Avalanche on a Saturday — a Saturday a long, a long time ago in hockey years.
On Feb. 19, 2011, when Colorado general manager Greg Sherman traded for Johnson, who was only 22 at the time, the Avalanche were bad. Bad-bad. Better-than-only-one-team-in-the-Western-Conference bad.
"Dead last," Johnson said, exaggerating a touch.
It would get so much worse before it got so much better.
Late Monday night — June 6, 2022 — Johnson flashed that glorious hockey smile that looks like his tongue is in jail. If there’s a man who most appreciates a berth in the Stanley Cup final, it’s the man who's been here the longest: Johnson, the longest-tenured pro athlete in Denver.
“It’s been 900 games, 15 years,” Johnson told reporters after the Avs finished a sweep of the Oilers in Edmonton on Monday. “Then I look at Bo (Byram) and he’s gone 30 games and one year. I’m like, ‘You’re lucky, man!’”
Colorado’s been lucky to call “EJ” a neighbor for 11 years, three months, 19 days. That was sheer joy on his face when Johnson tossed (and eventually lost) his glove celebrating with the boys after securing a spot in the Stanley Cup final against Tampa Bay or New York from the Eastern Conference. The final begins next week.
The Avs have completed seven comeback wins in this postseason alone. That’s small change to the comeback completed by Johnson, Gabriel Landeskog and Nathan MacKinnon, who were around for dreadful days in 2016-17 when the Avs finished with 48 points, worst in the NHL.
“That was as close to rock bottom as you can come,” Landeskog admitted Monday night.
“I’d probably be lying if I told you I thought we’d be here one day during that ’16-17 season,” he added.
Or is it a comeback? Johnson has been here for years. He’s 13 years older than Byram, his partner on the blue line. But it’s the longtime roster pairing of Johnson, Landeskog and MacKinnon that puts a cherry on top of the Avs’ return to the final after a 21-year vanishing act.
“(EJ’s) been here since my first training camp. He was my first roommate on the road,” Landeskog said. “And now we’re sitting here 11 years later and we’re going to the (final).”
Want to feel old? Johnson is one of only three Avalanche players born in the 1980s. All the rest are younger (or much younger, in the case of 20-year-old Byram). Johnson’s gone through three Avs coaches, the possibility he would be chosen by the Seattle Kraken in last year's expansion draft and downtime to breed horses — “MacKinnon” and “Rantanen” among them.
The Avs are thoroughbreds: 12-2 in the playoffs, 7-0 on the road (the seventh team in league history to win seven straight roadies) and gifted a week off before the party starts.
The fourth game of the Cup final will be Johnson’s 700th with the Avs — regular and postseason. His 12 seasons in Colorado are the fourth-most, according to the team. If they are so lucky, hoisting the Cup goes Landy first, EJ second. Johnson’s first teammates here included Milan Hejduk, Paul Stastny and Ryan O’Reilly. Ex-Av Tyson Barrie once told me Johnson is "a complete goofball." Now he's having a ball.
“I’ve waited a long time to have an opportunity to have a chance to play for the Cup,” he said.
The Avs swept both the Lightning (2-0) and the Rangers (2-0) during the regular season.
“Job’s not done,” Landeskog said.
For the man they call “EJ,” in particular, this stage of the job has been a long, long time coming.