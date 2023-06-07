MIAMI — Late Wednesday after Game 3 of the NBA Finals, in a quiet hallway lit by a couple of Miami’s neon lights, Nikola Jokic bumped Jamal Murray and almost knocked his buddy over.

Joker smiled. Murray smiled back. Denver’s odd couple had a moment. We all are.

After a 109-94 Nuggets win over the Heat built a 2-1 series lead, Michael Malone said, “Good win for us, but we did not come down here to get one.”

With the Finals tied 1-1, on the road before a wild and crazy crowd at Kaseya Arena, Jokic and Murray made NBA history. For the first time in the regular season or postseason, teammates each had a triple-double with at least 30 points. Joker (32 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists) and the Blue Arrow (34, 10, 10) had 62 points, 31 rebounds, 20 assists — in their third Finals game.

“We’re running out of things to say,” Murray said after.

He was talking about Joker. He could be speaking for each member of Denver’s historic duo.

“It’s the type of game we expect from them,” Aaron Gordon said.

As Kaseya Center emptied into a humid night on Biscayne Bay, Heat fans shouted, “Heat in six!” Another pair in the stairwell hollered, “Heat in seven!” The predictions are getting longer.

Pick your number but this series will go the Nuggets’ way. Jokic and Murray are inevitable.

Not long from now, the championship total will put Jokic-Murray on a rainbow skyline next to Elway-TD and Sakic-Forsberg. The first one’s coming, and Game 3 in Miami will be remembered as a pivotal moment. Sakic-Forsberg’s first Stanley Cup happened here. Elway-TD’s second Super Bowl happened here.

Malone called Game 3 “by far” the best game for the tandem he’s witnessed in their seven years together — one that Murray missed due to a knee surgery.

“If this the best basketball we’ve played? I don’t know. As long as we are winning games (it's good), I think,” Jokic said.

They are 20-somethings giggling in a hallway at the NBA Finals as if they had seen Shakira, one of the stars in a crowd of stars. Neymar was there on the day Inter Miami announced it will sign Lionel Messi. Miami veteran Kyle Lowry compared Jokic to Murray to the Spurs’ Tim Duncan and Tony Parker. They’re about to do something John Stockton and Karl Malone never did. Jokic is 28. Murray is 26. Neither believes this is as good as they’re going to be in time.

“A lot of guys play with each other,” Malone said after. “Those guys play for each other.”

Begin stockpiling these moments. Plug them into a scrapbook or Cloud or the old-school memory bank. These moments are becoming commonplace for the NBA’s most dynamic duo.

But this? This was different. This was all-time.

Jokic is the first player to record at least 30 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in the NBA Finals. He’s averaging a triple-double in the playoffs. If you wonder why ESPN’s talking heads can’t explain and don’t understand Jokic, it’s because they’ve never seen a Jokic before. Nobody has. He’s had 10 triple-doubles in 18 playoff games. His big brothers, Nemanja and Strahinja applauded loudly and beat their chests behind the Nuggets bench at the final buzzer.

Teams that lead 2-1 have won 49 of 62 NBA Finals. That’s an 80% success rate, and none of those teams had Jokic and Murray.

The Nuggets committed basketball malpractice in a bad Game 2 loss to the Heat at Ball Arena.

They disrespected the Heat and their own sworn ethos by not taking the Heat seriously.

Murray said he blamed himself for the Game 2 loss, a ridiculous story but he’s sticking to it.

“I felt like I didn't bring the intensity that the moment called for,” Murray said the next game.

Then Nuggets veteran Jeff Green invited the whole team to his Miami-area palace for dinner.

“He has a nice house,” Joker allowed.

Afterward, in Game 3, “they responded like they always do,” Malone said.

The Nuggets are 14-4 in the playoffs. They’re a train, Joker the conductor, Murray the engine. No champ since the 2017 Warriors of Kevin Durant and Steph Curry has played a postseason with fewer than five losses.

Murray was a plus-14. Jokic was a plus-14. On the court, they do everything together.

“That’s greatness, man,” Gordon said.

The Nuggets met the moment with a duo that couldn’t be more different — except for a desire to win. Murray said after Game 3 “this is what I’ve been working for my whole life.” Last week, Jokic said as a child growing up in Serbia he never envisioned even playing in the NBA.

“(Back) then I was not really following your league, your basketball,” Jokic said.

After joking around with each other in the hallway, the pair settled into their normal routine: Murray as the serious competitor, Jokic with his jokes. One reporter directed a question at Jokic he couldn’t understand.

“I really don’t have an answer. My bad,” Jokic said.

On a sweaty Wednesday night in Miami, Jokic and Murray showed why they will be the answer to 47 years of Nuggets heartbreak.