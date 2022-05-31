DENVER — Believe the hype.

This Avs-Oilers flick will live up to the trailer.

By the time the Avalanche squeeze past the Oilers in seven games, all of Colorado is going to need a trusty chiropractor. The whiplash series began Tuesday night at Ball Arena with a 8-6 win by the Avs that was always chaotic, never comfortable, right up until Gabe Landeskog clinched a Game 1 for the ages in an empty net.

Dang. Was that fun or what?

Who needs “Top Gun: Maverick” when the Western Conference final is played at 14 Gs?

“I think we can do a much better job defensively," Avs forward JT Compher said.

Nah. There's enough struggle in the world these days. Let it rip. The Avs tied their playoff record with eight goals. The NHL hasn’t seen a higher-scoring Game 1 in a conference final in 37 years. Four goalies served as pinball paddles.

Here’s what you get when Oilers superstar Connor McDavid and Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon headline the gateway to the Stanley Cup final: Seven goals in the first 23 minutes of the series. The score was 4-3 Avs before the Zamboni’s second go-round. Pity these poor goalies. How will Colorado’s Darcy Kuemper and Pavel Francouz and Edmonton’s Mike Smith and Mikko Koskinen wind down for a good night’s sleep when hockey pucks are flying at their face for 60 minutes?

Then it was 5-3, Avs. Then it was 6-3, Avs. Then the Oilers pulled Smith, their 40-year-old goalie, not yet halfway through the game. On the bright side, at least Smith can score some shut eye.

How often does it happen that a sporting event lives up to its lofty billing? We love to say “Joker’s going to score 50,” and sometimes Nikola Jokic actually gets 'er done. Or “Peyton Manning might throw seven touchdowns,” and, well, PFM welcomes the Ravens back to town.

But more often than not we’re tossing around hyperbole because it sounds like more fun than reality. There was nothing overblown about the matchup between MacKinnon and McDavid, Mikko Rantanen and Leon Draisaitl, the future of Cale Makar vs. the accomplishment of Duncan Keith. First to seven won. The hype was real.

Is this the series when we learn the four-goal lead is the most dangerous in hockey? Trailing 7-3, the Oilers ripped off three straight to remind the crowd fun hockey doesn’t mean easy hockey.

But the Oilers unlocked turbo Avs by allowing that much open ice. While the Predators and Blues tried to muck up the action and slow down the tempo against the Avalanche, the Oilers are fine and dandy with trying to match speed with speed. Edmonton prefers to play 100 mph. The Avs revved it up to 110. Both play a fantastic brand of hockey, but the Avs played it better.

“Obviously there was some chaos," Makar said.

Both starting goalies were replaced before the third period — Smith, because he allowed six goals; Kuemper, because of an upper-body injury. Keep an eye on the latter. The drama for Game 2 will involve the goalie decision facing Avs coach Jared Bednar. And it’s a biggie. Should the Avs continue with Kuemper if he’s healthy? Or switch to Pavel Francouz, who heard “Frank-ie! Fran-kie!” rain down from 18,000 believers during the final minute of chaos?

Survey says: start Francouz using Kuemper’s injury as an alibi. The injury out allows for a return down the road: Hey, he’s healthy now.

"We'll see,” Bednar said of Kuemper's injury.

The vibe inside Ball Arena was something out of a “Bad Religion” concert, and the Avalanche played all the hits. Three goals in the first period, four in the second. JT Compher, goal. MacKinnon, goal. Makar, goal. Nazem Kadri, goal. Rantanen, goal. Compher, yet again. Beer sales in LoDo no doubt took a hit. No one dared exit their seat for fear of missing the next goal.

Or the next three, since 13 different players scored.

And the best part of Game 1 was a father-son duo on the Jumbotron. Dad had a beard to rival Charlie Blackmon’s. Baby boy’s fired up like he hit the all-you-can-eat cotton candy stand. The next generation of Colorado hockey nuts are seeing what it was like around here in the 1990s and the residual effect that comes with it. Once a Stanley Cup stan, always a Stanley Cup stan.

All that, with a series that’s going to be played in fast forward.

Even NHL Netwok analyst Wayne Gretzky stood on his feet with a broad smile after the 11th goal. How many goals would the “Great One” score if the opponent sought to speed it up, too?

I get the draw of a 1-0 pitcher’s duel in the MLB playoffs. And a good ol’ fashioned defensive battle can warm up a cold Sunday at Mile High.

But there’s nothing like offense, baby. First to four wins the series. First to seven goals wins the game. Blast that horn again. Avs in seven.