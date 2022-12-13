DENVER • Tuesday night, inside the Pat Panek Gym on the incomparable campus of Denver East, one high school coach of 48 years said to a coach of 45 years: “Hello, young man."
"I’ve known this man a long time,” Dick Katte said to Rudy Carey, hands on the other's shoulder.
Theirs is a basketball friendship born out of respect, admiration, a limitless love for kids.
For however many years, Denver Christian’s Coach Katte held the Colorado record for career wins as a boys coach — 876. East’s Coach Carey, his buddy and one-time golf partner at City Park, finally and inevitably passed Katte with No. 877 Tuesday — a 93-60 East win over Palmer, a night to remember for all involved.
How does the previous record-holder respond to his mark being broken? On the drive home to Coach Katte and Mrs. Katte’s longtime Denver home, Coach Katte said: “Gosh, that was fun.”
Colorado is so fortunate to have Coach Katte and Coach Carey for 17 state championships and 1,753 wins and nearly a combined century of basketball excellence — and counting.
“How long?” Carey said when I asked that question. “I’m year to year. Enjoying every day.”
Good advice there.
Same for Coach Katte. The coach at Denver Christian from 1964 to 2012, and a demanding math teacher to boot, Coach Katte smiled from tipoff to final horn as Coach Carey set a new record. Coach Katte joked on the way home: “You know, there’s a 6-6 kid at church who’s going to be a freshman. Maybe I’ll come back.”
At least I think he was joking.
“Our friendship is (based) in respect,” Carey told me after the big win. “I had always looked up to Coach, how he went about (coaching) and with people. Means a lot (to do this). It does.”
They met at one of Coach Carey’s fundamentals camps at East maybe 30 years ago. As Coach Katte put it: “It was incredible to see 200 kids follow (Carey) like they’d known him forever.”
Their backgrounds, CHSAA classifications and coaching styles are not similar at all. East is a big school, 6A now, while Denver Christian was 3A for much of Coach Katte’s time.
As it turns out, there are different ways to win almost 900 games. Coach Carey has preferred the frank approach of a Jim Calhoun, while Coach Katte went a milder route, like a Tony Bennett Jr. As former East star Daylen Kountz told me a few years back, “You never have to worry about what Coach is thinking. He’ll tell you.” Funny, the same was true of Coach Katte. Fail to close-out on a shooter, box out on a free throw or assume the correct defensive stance, God bless if you make the mistake twice.
What they share in common was the importance of community. A Denver lifer, all-state guard at East and program maestro at Manual and East, Carey was and is ingrained in the City Park neighborhood near East. Denver mayor Michael Hancock attended the record-breaking win, a lovely gesture from someone who knows well what Coach Carey has meant to our city.
Coach Carey has won nine state championships.
Meanwhile, Coach Katte grew up in Wisconsin. Dick and Lorraine, his amazing wife of 63 years, moved into their Denver home in 1970 — on a Tuesday, and he guided Denver Christian to a state title on Saturday. He won seven more.
“I’m average,” Coach Carey told me of Coach Katte prior to tipoff, as the Angels shuffled through their layup lines. “He’s great.”
They never faced off in a game, though “I think we scrimmaged once,” Coach Katte said. They combined life forces in other ways. Couple years ago during the NCAA Tournament at Pepsi Center, the mighty Gonzaga Bulldogs needed a practice court. Coach Katte dialed up Coach Carey. Boom, done, the best gym in Denver.
Coach Carey began his coaching career in the 70s, not long after he had a tryout to play with the Nuggets. First, he was a graduate assistant at Western State in Gunnison. Next, an assistant coach at George Washington. His first (of only two) head coaching jobs came at Manual, where he won three state titles. Coach Carey moved to his alma mater in 1992 and has won six state championships there. And counting.
Colorado’s basketball GOAT coaches now are Doug Moe at the pro level (432 Nuggets wins), college ball’s Ceal Barry (427 Buffs wins), and Rudy Carey (877) and Dick Katte (876).
Give me another state’s best, and I don’t care who it is. I’m taking this one.
As Coach Katte waited upstairs from the East locker room to congratulate Coach Carey, a nice woman asked him if he was, in fact, the coach who previously held the career wins record.
“That’s why I’m here,” Coach Katte replied. “To pass it on to a good man.”
Coach Katte was my high school basketball coach. Now he’s a mentor, friend, happy hour partner. The boys at Manual and East were and are so fortunate to have Coach Carey as theirs.
One young man passed it on to another.