DENVER — There's a light at the end of the CU Buffs’ cold, dark, painful football tunnel.
His name is Ryan Walters.
Saturday night offered a delightful buffet of college football. And between USC-Washington State, Alabama-Texas A&M and Oregon-Arizona, you know which game I couldn’t turn off the TV?
Trick question. Illinois-Iowa. Yeah, I know. But us Big Ten homers are stubborn lot. Hear me out: Walters, the Illini defensive coordinator, wouldn’t be a better fit for CU-Boulder if he showed up to the news conference in Chacos and a Darian Hagan jersey, protesting something.
I don’t want CU to hire this guy. I want CU to hire this guy and be friends with this guy. The Illini beat the Hawkeyes 9-6 (that was the final score after four quarters of football), and it was like watching a Broncos game — if you’re going to high-five one coach for a job well done, it’s going to be the defensive coordinator.
Walters is the Illini defensive coordinator. The 36-year-old from Aurora should be the next coach of the CU Buffs.
Gosh, talk about burying the lede: Walters is a Colorado guy. Lived in CU housing while his dad, a Buffs quarterback in the 80s, attended law school. Three-star quarterback prospect out of Grandview. All-State selection by the Rocky Mountain News. Committed to Gary Barnett and CU on July 8, 2003. Played safety at CU from 2006-09, a team captain as a senior. And you’re telling me CU is 0-5 and needs a new coach?
Here are the point totals Walters’ defense has allowed, and remember we’re talking about Illinois and not Georgia: 6, 23, 3, 0, 10, 6. That’s it. That’s all. That’s a defense. His 'D' has allowed three touchdowns in six games. Total.
Buffs football is kind of like the Nuggets. To find success, they must be different or get lucky. Now CU has a chance to be both — different with a defensive-minded coach in the Pac-12 and lucky when a CU alum who’s a prodigy appears exactly when the Buffs need a coach.
Did I mention Walters is a CU alum and the Illinois defensive coordinator, and Rick George is the CU athletics director and an Illinois alum? Shoot, this is the easiest column I’ve ever written.
I have trustworthy friends involved with University of Illinois athletics, and here’s what they had to say about Walters (minus a “don’t you dare hire this guy away” or three):
—“He’s a star.”
—“Genuine. Truthful. Very good at his craft but humble.”
—“He’s doing this at Illinois. He’s (expletive) legit.”
You good with Ryan Walters now?
CU is a hard job. It’s a really hard job. And last week CU fired Karl Dorrell, who remembered how hard of a job it is, especially when the university can’t decide if it wants to be Stanford Monday through Friday or Utah on Saturdays. Time to pick a lane. Way past time to pick a lane.
George will have some good options, too. Air Force’s Troy Calhoun would be the best bet in Boulder since Barnett, but he can do better than CU if he ever wants to leave the academy. Ex-BYU coach Bronco Mendenhall? Terrific choice. Or CU should be so lucky to hire one as good as Paul Chryst, who was just fired at Wisconsin. Good options, and it’s a risk to hire someone who’s never been a head coach, like Walters, whose job No. 1 would be to hire a veteran staff.
“We will find a leader that will bring us back to prominence,” George said the other day. “I’m energized about going out to find that individual.”
Unless a no-brainer pops up between now and hiring time, one individual worth a long, hard look is in the Big Ten. His name is Ryan Walters.