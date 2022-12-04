BALTIMORE — Without a doubt, the most exhilarating and memorable moment of the Broncos’ 10-9 loss to the Ravens here at M&T Bank Stadium Sunday was the final two minutes.

Not on the field. On my laptop.

As the Ravens and backup quarterback Tyler Huntley were marching 91 yards down the turf to deal Russell Wilson and the Broncos another painful reality check, the CU Buffs were introducing a new coach. Coach Prime, baby!

“Baby, I’m too blessed to be stressed!” Deion Sanders was beaming back home in a press conference that doubled as a tent revival.

Baby, we’ve all seen this Broncos movie too many times. Spoiler alert: it ends with a gut punch. So here I was, surrounded by 70,000 Raven lunatics in one of America’s great football cities — riveted by an online press conference, watching Coach Prime flash that smile and carry that tune: “It’s Prime Time!” Buffs athletic director Rick George shouted into a microphone.

The Broncos no longer are the big show in town.

Colorado is now on Coach Prime Time, baby!

Right as Huntley lunged across the goal for the Ravens’ winning score, Sanders was explaining his passion for turning the Buffs into a NCAA power: “I love what I do, and I do what I love.”

Anyone else feel like running through a brick wall as Coach Prime delivered a winning sermon?

“We’re here not to compete, but to win. Not show up, but to show out. Not to be among the rest, but to be the absolute best. We’re coming to work, not to play. We’re coming to kill, not to kick it,” and on and on Sanders went, like a man put on earth to kiss babies and beat Oregon.

Couple minutes later I hiked down to the Broncos locker room to visit a season’s funeral. The most exhilarating and memorable moment of another Broncos loss was how quickly they cleaned out their lockers for a flight back to Buffs Country — I mean, Broncos Country.

“We didn’t get into the red zone,” Nathaniel Hackett said. “We didn’t score any touchdowns.”

For the second time in less than a month the Broncos didn’t reach the red zone. Over the past four games they’ve scored three touchdowns. Their season scoring average finally and inevitably dipped below 14 points per game. Inept doesn’t describe it. Unwatchable does.

“Not to beat a dead horse,” said Justin Simmons, who had two interceptions but failed to tighten the vise on defense when it mattered most, “But it came down to the 2-minute drill.”

Speaking of dying horses, the Broncos were eliminated from AFC West contention before playing the Chiefs even once. Their sixth straight losing season is guaranteed. Neighhhh.

How long has it been since the Buffs were a bigger show than the Broncos? Well, I’m thinking back to a chilly day at Folsom Field in 1993. Or was it ’94? No matter. CU was holding a practice and my Dad and I wandered into a storage closet wondering if it was a restroom.

Nope, but there was the 1990 national championship trophy, hanging out all by itself as if it were a broom or a mop.

The buzz in Boulder is back, and the trophies are right behind. CU fans are counting the days until Prime Time officially arrives at Folsom Field on Sept. 9, 2023. The opponent? Nebraska.

“When you’re in that stadium, you’ve got to be in there early,” Coach Prime commanded.

Six years of losing with no end in sight, Broncos Country arrives late and leaves early. Broncos fans are counting the games until another lost season is put out to pasture. There are five left.

Can the Broncos be flexed out of December?

One telling sign Coach Prime has nudged the Broncos off their perch in Colorado: CU didn’t plan a whopper press conference around the Broncos game. The CU Buffs scheduled the press conference in the fourth quarter of a Broncos game, unafraid of the potential conflict.

There is no conflict with Coach Prime. He is the whole show. The Broncos’ fourth straight loss came against a Ravens outfit that played the final three quarters without star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who hobbled to the locker room in the first quarter with a knee injury. Bummer.

But the Ravens didn’t require the former NFL MVP to beat the Broncos, who now have lost five games they led at halftime. The Broncos do what they hate, and hate what they do.

“We can’t score nine points,” Dalton Risner said at his emptied locker.

After seeing Coach Prime light up a room next to Folsom Field, here’s an idea: is ‘Neon Deion’ free for a motivational speech prior to the Chiefs game next Sunday? Asking for the Broncos.

“We’re gonna outwork ‘em! We’re gonna out-recruit them! We’re gonna out-scout them!” Coach Prime was saying.

One winning season over the past 16 years, and CU still got its No. 1 choice. Credit George, the relentless AD. No winning seasons since Super Bowl 50, and ask yourself honestly if the Broncos could lure their best choice. Sean Payton? No chance. Jim Harbaugh? Dream on.

“Don’t ever tell me there’s nothing God can’t do,” Sanders said from under a Ralphie ballcap.

Move over, Broncos Country.

“Baby, we’re coming!” Sanders shouted.

This is Coach Prime Country now.