ENGLEWOOD — The adults are in charge of the Broncos again.

Now go to your room!

“I don’t anticipate the (Mile High) crowd having to count down the play-clock,” Sean Payton jabbed Monday after he was introduced as the authoritative 20th coach of the Broncos.

Seated between franchise CEO Greg Penner and general manager George Paton, the $18 million-per-year-or-so coach let it be known, in no uncertain terms, who’s calling the shots now.

General Payton, sir, is in charge.

Russell Wilson’s personal quarterbacks coach having access to Broncos HQ? Sorry, not on General Payton's watch.

“That’s not going to take place here,” he said.

Playing footsie with AFC West rivals? No more. The Chiefs are the bad guys, as they should be.

“I’m picking the Eagles (in the Super Bowl). We never want anyone in our division to win anything,” Payton said, predicting Super Bowl LVII. “The perfect weekend for a Broncos fan is we get a win and the other three lose.”

Say it louder for the jersey-swappers after another Broncos defeat: Praise be!

As a kid who never liked authority to begin with, the wooden spoon sticking out of Mom’s purse was as effective as a wooden spoon in use. Hearing Payton divulge his Broncos plan, I wondered if the 59-year-old father of two packed a wooden spoon in his Broncos carry-on.

“Look, (discipline) is not for everyone,” Payton said. "But that’s the approach we’ll take.”

Is Payton the savior Broncos Country has been praying for? Eh, show me first. It’s been a long seven years around these hills. Even the Rockies haven’t finished in last place as often as the stumbling, bumbling Broncos. Payton and Paton are obliged to upgrade a roster that hasn’t been good enough since February 2016 at Super Bowl 50. Color us cautious. Gotta see it first.

But the days of nonsense getting a pass are bye-bye. Just a hunch, but I bet Nathaniel Hackett's two-hand-touch training camp is a thing of the past. And the new sheriff in town advises “a little less visibility on social media,” a subtle nod toward quarterback and super-duper socialite Russell Wilson.

“Then we earn it with our fans,” Payton said.

How refreshing. How welcome. How… exactly what so many of us have been asking for.

Was there anything more disrespectful to Broncos Country than players swapping jerseys with Raiders and Chargers who beat their backside — again?

Broncos running back Latavius Murray sent Payton a text message, requesting that Payton end his two-year hiatus to coach here. Payton’s reply: “Be careful what you’re asking Santa for.”

Translation: Broncos Country Club is no longer open for business. This is Payton's Place now.

OK, so here’s a request on behalf of Broncos Country: Make the Broncos feared again.

For the Chiefs, the Broncos are a Homecoming game. For the Raiders, the Broncos are a schedule win. For the Chargers, the Broncos are a bump in the road to the postseason.

The Broncos are 12-30 vs. the AFC West since 2015. They’re undefeated in Halloween parties.

Does Payton sound like a man who ditched a cushy TV gig at FOX to lose 15 straight to KC?

Payton’s Saints had a winning record 10 times, a losing record four times and once went 8-8.

“He put a winning football team on the field just about every year for 15 seasons (with the Saints),” said Penner, who denied reports that Jim Harbaugh and DeMeco Ryans were higher on his wish list.

Payton is a Bill Parcells protégé and believer. Parcells never struck me as a big hugger.

The plan in Denver is to bring “law and order, as Bill would say,” Payton explained.

The Payton Broncos will be more like the Dan Reeves, Mike Shanahan, Gary Kubiak Broncos than the Vance Joseph, Vic Fangio, Nathaniel Hackett Broncos. You’ll know who the boss is.

Shoot, we already do.

“Sometimes we’re not asking,” Payton said.

One man’s humble opinion: If it doesn’t work out with Wilson in 2023, the Broncos move on.

And Payton will start fresh with a quarterback of his choosing.

“I think there’s a myth that I’m this tyrant that has to come into the building and control everything. Where are you guys getting this stuff from?” Payton said.

He added: “I might be a tyrant once in a while, but not a lot.”

Colorado’s had a few of those in recent years.

The new one in the Broncos visor is welcome to take off his coat and stick around for a while.