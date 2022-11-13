NASHVILLE — As the sun set over the Cumberland River and another brutal Broncos loss, Russell Wilson hunched over in his corner locker, covering his face with his hands.

His No. 3 jersey after a 17-10 loss to the Titans inside a frigid Nissan Stadium was tossed on the laundry pile, the dirtiest one of all. Grass stained the shoulders, blood blotched an armpit. If a jersey can hurt, Wilson’s was in serious pain.

Then Russ told the painful truth: this Broncos season is no longer about making the playoffs, the stated plan from the day Wilson was traded from Seattle to Denver. It’s Week 10 of a Wilson era that began with big talk of playoff games and Super Bowls, and the $245 million quarterback talked about “playing for pride” and the opportunity to develop young players.

Ouch. But he’s right.

“We’ve got to play for pride,” Wilson said.

Other than the final scores, Broncos Country, how’s the season going?

“I think human nature tells you to start relaxing and giving in when it’s tough. I’m not going to allow that to happen here,” Wilson continued.

The Broncos came to Music City and showed what they are — a sad country song that could be strummed at the Ryman Auditorium. Their offense stalled like a beat-up pickup truck. Even a sip of Tennessee whiskey couldn’t cure their blues. Somebody, please, check on their dog.

Keep this up, and the Broncos will have no friends in low or Mile High places.

The Broncos built a 10-0 lead, but you knew that was fool’s gold. You knew how this story ends.

The offense in the second half went punt, punt, punt, punt, punt, interception. It was bad enough that Russ ditched the robot act and sounded like a man who had an epiphany.

Playing for pride, he said. Double ouch.

The injuries continued to pile up, the Broncos losing Jerry Jeudy on their first snap, but the Broncos weren’t good enough even when they were healthy. They’re 3-6 and all but dismissed from the playoff conversation. They are a project that’s a long way from contending.

The Broncos offense managed 10 points against a Titans ‘D’ missing five starters. The only touchdown came when Wilson called an audible on a 66-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Virgil.

Wilson suffered 18 quarterback hits. The surprise was when he wasn't on the run. After the game in the locker room, I looked for Wilson's infamous wristband, figuring it would be the one caked in blood. Instead of high knees on the flight home, how about an ice bath?

“Definitely a physical game,” Wilson allowed.

It was here in this Nashville stadium that the Broncos began their fall from grace — Week 14 of the 2016 season, a 13-10 loss to the Titans. The Broncos are 31-61 since then, a punchline.

As you read this over your morning coffee, or a sip of bourbon intended to soothe the pain, Wilson is holding the ball too long. Courtland Sutton is not getting open, the offensive line is breaking down, another penalty flag is thrown at a Broncos uniform. It’s so predictable it hurts.

And it’s going to hurt worse before it gets better.

The Broncos finished the game with two offensive linemen who were third on the depth chart at their position. Jeudy, Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler were among the top four wide receivers, and all are injured. Wilson’s missed one game, and he won’t survive many more like Sunday.

Eighteen quarterback hits is no way to spend a Sunday in Smashville.

“It’s been kind of crazy, just to see some of our guys go down as much as we have, unfortunately,” Wilson said.

Sunday was the fourth time in nine games the Broncos scored fewer than 12 points. Do you know what John Elway and Peyton Manning used to call 12 points? The first quarter. The Broncos have scored one or fewer touchdowns (in six games) than they’ve scored two (three).

What I learned in the locker room and postgame news conference on Sunday was that Wilson learned something on Sunday. He learned this won’t be a quick fix. The Broncos are a project.

“We know as tough as it’s been, as good as we should be… the reality is that we still have opportunities to answer these moments. I’m going to do everything I can to answer these moments going forward,” Wilson said.

Wilson’s next act is going to be the toughest one yet. With that kind of paycheck coming his way, the biggest part of his job description is building a new culture at Broncos HQ. That is one significant difference from Wilson’s arrival in Seattle and his arrival in Denver. The Seahawks had a winning culture already in place. The Broncos for five years have only known losing.

And that sort of change won’t happen overnight.

"For me, it's about accountability," coach Nathaniel Hackett said.

Where are the answers? Inside Wilson’s hands covering his face? Beneath the grass-stained uniform in the laundry basket? Broncos football is hurting in a big way. The next phase will, too.