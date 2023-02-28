Sean Payton’s confidence, even arrogance, is jarring.

Is the new Broncos coach really all that and a bag of chips?

Bright and early Tuesday morning at the NFL draft combine in Indianapolis, the new guy in town spared 24 minutes from a busy schedule to interpret his first Broncos coaching staff.

A couple hires, at least, confirmed The Sean Show is utterly convinced his way is the way for the Broncos: Vance Joseph, returning to the scene of the football crime as defensive coordinator; first-time (anywhere!) coach Davis Webb, 28, supervising a $245 million investment, Russell Wilson, as the quarterbacks coach.

Only a head coach with the utmost belief in his own self would take such risks at such a time.

“We’re just kinda getting started,” Payton said.

Will it all work out and make the Broncos great again? Time and the NFL standings will tell.

Sports are handy that way.

But if Payton’s way does not work out, the most surprised man in all of Colorado will be Payton.

Sean flexed so often on Tuesday he might need a masseuse or yoga workout on Wednesday.

He flexed on Russ, with whom Payton shared a dinner table during Super Bowl week in Arizona.

“I know Russell was interested in talking about where we’re going,” Payton said, “and I was interested in Joe Montana (another table mate).”

He flexed on George Paton, general manager, by extending his media conversation into Paton’s.

“That’s a tough act to follow,” Paton said after finally being allowed to take the stage.

Shoot, Sean even flexed on our old friend “VJ,” confirming Joseph was not the No. 1 choice as defensive coordinator.

“Vic (Fangio) was supposed to be part of the plan and you guys (media) scared him away,” Payton said.

Hey, you won’t find me complaining about honesty. It’s a welcome vacation from a real world of lies. Keep it real, and keep it coming.

The getting-to-know-you process between Sean Payton and Broncos Country is going to be wild.

Here are some of the things I didn’t know, and maybe you didn’t know, either:

—Payton's dad attended the same high school as Fangio — Dunmore High in Pennsylvania. (Hopefully Payton orders the homemade gnocchi at Ragnacci's Family Restaurant.) His cousin was Fangio’s sixth-grade math teacher. “I consider him a friend,” Payton said. Thus, Payton sought to bring Vic back to Denver. Instead, he brought Vance back to Denver.

—Assembling a staff, Payton sounds like a new-age NBA coach assembling a lineup: position-less. Take Payton on offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, for example: “I knew he was coming. I didn’t know if he was going to play bass guitar or drums, but I knew he was coming.”

—Payton countered Nathaniel Hackett and did not have age parameters when assembling his staff. The Sean Show hired the best fits, regardless, though he leaned toward familiarity. Mike Westhoff, assistant head coach, has 41 years of coaching experience. Webb, 28, was a backup quarterback in the NFL five weeks ago.

“(Bill) Parcells wanted to be around younger coaches,” Payton said. “You get energized.”

—Payton left open the door to hire longtime Patriots assistant Matt Patricia in a so-far unknown capacity: “I think they won five Super Bowls while he was calling defenses.”

—Payton is bound to dissolve the Russell Wilson entourage that ruled over Dove Valley in 2022, including but not limited to the preferential treatment and personal office for “Team 3.”

“I’m going to park a car with no rear-view mirrors (on ’22),” Payton said. “Those will all be gone.”

Payton added: “It was a tough year. If they have success last (year) I don’t think the upstairs meeting room matters to anybody. Because I didn’t see any articles from any of you (media) prior to Week 1 or Week 2 when that was happening.”

Wrong. I wrote on Day 1 of training camp The Russ Show was going to be problematic.

But whatever.

The Broncos now are The Sean Show. Skip the humble pie and bring your popcorn.