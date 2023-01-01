Rename the Broncos.

They are now the Denver Moral Victories.

After the Kansas City Chiefs squeezed past the Broncos 27-24 Sunday, DMV quarterback Russell Wilson said: “It was one of our best games, in my opinion, just how connected we were as a team.”

He’s not wrong, either. The Broncos were connected, competitive, complementary — and lost.

The DMVs traveled their lone Pro Bowl selection to battle the Chiefs’ seven and had a final possession in the fourth quarter to upset the Chiefs. Hooray. The Broncos played hard and smart with a season-low three penalties. Yippee. Justin Simmons had an interception, and Wilson had two touchdowns. See you at the parade.

The DMVs still lost to the Chiefs again. The Chiefs now have won 15 straight meetings with the Broncos — the third-longest win streak over a opponent in NFL history. It may never end.

Rob Walton and Greg Penner made the trip to Arrowhead, perhaps ceding ownership rights.

It has been 2,664 days since the Broncos beat the Chiefs. They’ve lost to the Chiefs by margins of 16, 3, 23, 10, 3, 4, 7, 24, 20, 27, 6, 13, 4, 6 and 3 points. They’ve lost when all-world quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a passenger along for the ride and when Mahomes was the driving force, as he was Sunday with 328 passing yards, three touchdowns and a completion to himself. They’ve lost and lost and lost to the Chiefs. The DMVs suffered their 70th loss since Super Bowl 50 — seven years ago.

“We need to win a game,” interim coach Jerry Rosburg said after.

He’s not wrong, either.

“We made some progress, but it wasn’t nearly good enough,” Rosburg added.

The Broncos got a raw deal from the officials, but that wasn’t why they lost. Courtland Sutton was penalized for offensive pass interference on a game-turning flag. Replays showed Sutton actually was penalized for being stronger than a defensive back. The Chiefs scored 14 straight.

The Broncos lost because they have an NFL-high 21 players on injured reserve, and because KC has a superior quarterback, and because it’s been so long they’ve forgotten how to win.

“I see a bunch of talented players that need to come together,” Rosburg said.

The Broncos’ lone Pro Bowl pick is Pat Surtain II. The Chiefs have Mahomes, Chris Jones, Joe Thuney, Tommy Townsend, Orlando Brown, Creed Humphrey and Travis Kelce. The former will watch the playoffs from a couch, the latter will likely be a No. 2 or 3 seed in the AFC.

Maybe Rosburg is not wrong about the talent, either, but a 4-12 record suggests he might be.

The Broncos are stuck on 499 regular-season wins with a finale vs. the Chargers next week.

Here’s a hunch No. 500 doesn’t come against the Chiefs.

In the spotlight for once, Rosburg brought change to the DMVs. He fired two assistants and changed play-callers, from Klint Kubiak to Justin Outten. He “challenged us as men,” Wilson said.

The DMVs responded to the challenge. Wilson had the ball with under 4 minutes left and a doable three-point deficit. On fourth-and-2 near midfield, the Broncos turned it over on downs.

After this many losses over this many seasons, I can’t find room for empathy or participation ribbons. The Broncos, Chargers and Raiders spent a bunch of money and made a bunch of offseason moves to finally wrest the AFC West away from the Chiefs. Kansas City still will win the division by at least three games and clinched the division title before playing the Broncos even a first time.

The DMVs have lost nine games by one score or less. Maybe next year they reverse course, maybe Wilson wins Comeback Player of the Year, maybe the Chiefs’ win streak ends. Maybe.

But for now the notion another loss to the Chiefs is progress, that the Broncos are a step closer, that moral victories in Denver are OK, is a sign of how far the Broncos have fallen and how far they must go. The DMVs lead the NFL in moral victories, and Sunday the lead grew by one.