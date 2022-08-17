The Pro Football Hall of Fame has once again snubbed Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar from the NFL’s most sacred fraternity.

Gradishar ⁠— a cornerstone of the Broncos’ legendary “Orange Crush” defenses of the late 1970s and early 1980s ⁠— was not selected among three senior finalists up for enshrinement in Canton, Ohio, for the Class of 2023, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday.

It marks the fourth time that Gradishar has fallen short of the necessary votes to enter the Hall. He was also a finalist in 2003, 2008 and 2020. Gradishar was passed over in the senior category this year by linebacker Chuck Howley (Bears/Cowboys), defensive lineman Joe Klecko (Jets) and cornerback Ken Riley (Bengals).

There are currently no members of the “Orange Crush” defense in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Gradishar, now 70 years old, spoke with reporters last week at Broncos training camp regarding his exclusion.

“I believe it’s all in God’s timing, and whether I get in or don’t get in, it’s not going to change my life,” Gradishar said. “I just keep waiting and depend on people to see what my statistics were when I played. I’ve heard a lot of what I call ‘excuses’ over the years. But that’s my own personal feeling about that.”

Gradishar played college football at Ohio State and all 10 of his NFL seasons (1974-83) in Denver. He was named the 1978 Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year and to seven Pro Bowls. His career NFL stat totals: 2,049 tackles, 19.5 sacks, 20 interceptions, 13 fumble recoveries and four defensive touchdowns.

There are currently 14 members of the Hall with ties to the Broncos. Will Gradishar be next? His long wait continues.