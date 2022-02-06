With 13.1 seconds left in Saturday’s showdown with St. Cloud State, Denver’s bench had already started to celebrate, hugging and high-fiving one another. The players knew their 2-0 lead was going to hold up, helping them secure a wild sweep of St. Cloud State.
The early celebration showed just how much the Pioneers valued the weekend wins.
The Pioneers (No. 4 in the USCHO.com poll and No. 3 in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine) had to overcome a 3-0, first-period deficit on Friday night – they did, winning 8-5 thanks to a four-goal second period and four-goal third period – then hunkered down and did something they don’t usually do, won a tight, hard-hitting, close-checking, low-scoring battle Saturday.
The Pioneers (20-5-1, 12-3-0 National Collegiate Hockey Conference) flashed yet another example of their ability to win games in myriad fashions. Try to outscore them, and they can rally to beat you. Try to beat them in a low-scoring affair, well, with Magnus Chrona in goal and four deep lines, good luck.
St. Clous State (14-9-1, 6-7-1, No. 7/6) found out the hard way. Twice.
“We kind of got punched in the face there and were able to respond in a positive way,” junior defenseman Justin Lee said. “I think that’s huge for our group, we were able to grow from that, and I think it’s going to be huge moving forward.”
The Pioneers’ improved their unbeaten streak to 10 games (9-0-1), upped their winning streak to eight games and kept their perfect home record at Magness Arena, well, perfect (13-0-1).
After giving up 15 shots and three goals in the first period Friday, the Pioneers held the Huskies to 31 shots over the next five periods Friday and Saturday, a tick over six shots per period. Chrona regained his composure after that first period and stopped 29 of 31 shots the rest of the way.
The Pioneers’ first goal Saturday came from their fourth line, as Carter King notched his first career college goal. Captain Cole Guttman added an insurance goal late in the third.
Coming into the weekend, DU was prepared to face the most potent power play in the country. It held the Huskies to 1-of-4 Friday and 0-of-2 Saturday. Entering the weekend, the Huskies had converted on better than 37% of their power-play opportunities.
“Our PK (penalty kill), it’s improved,” Chrona said. “As we know, playing St. Cloud who has almost (38%), we did a great job blocking shots. It’s a team-first mentality here, and we play for each other every night.”
DU coach David Carle completely understood the early celebration on the bench that poured over onto the ice as Saturday’s win concluded.
“To me this was a big-time weekend to start this real tough, six-game stretch,” Carle said. “You want to start it the right way. Our guys answered the bell. For me, this was kind of a statement weekend for the people in our program to show all of us we’re for real and we’re excited about what this group can do come spring of this year.”