Free-agent reliever Brad Hand agreed to a one-year deal with the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.

The deal was first reported by The Athletic.

To make room on the 40-man roster, right-handed pitcher Tyler Kinley has been placed on the 60-day injured list.

Hand, a left-hander who could bolster the Rockies' bullpen in the wake of the news Lucas Gilbreath could miss the season due to Tommy John surgery, agreed to a deal worth $2 million. The deal also includes a $7 million option for 2024.

The veteran pitched for the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies in 2022. He had a 2.80 earned run average in 45 innings pitched.

In his career, Hand has 131 saves included a career-high of 34 with Cleveland in 2019.