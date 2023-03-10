The Denver Broncos made three cost cutting moves on Friday.

According to reports, the Broncos will release running back Chase Edmonds, cornerback Ronald Darby and guard Graham Glasgow.

The Edmonds move will save the Broncos $5.92 million against the cap. The move was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The running back was part of the trade that sent Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins. Injuries limited Edmonds' time in Denver as he played in just five games. He had 25 carries for 125 yards with six catches for 61 yards in those five games.

The Darby release was first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Broncos save roughly $9.7 million in cap space with a $3 million dead money hit. Darby was playing well before an ACL injury ended his season last year.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the Glasgow release. The move will save the Broncos about $11 million in cap space.

NFL free agency officially begins on Wednesday but teams are allowed to talk with free agents two days before during the legal tampering period.