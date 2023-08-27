Brady O'Neill's shoulders tell the story of a life well acted.

His entertainment exploits have taught him the value of good mascot clothing material rather than the traditional foam that retains heat. It's garnered him a wardrobe budget for exotic sport coats. And it's even caused a few dislocations of his shoulder.

A life of making other's day has allowed O'Neill to fulfill his own dream of living out loud in sports. At 18 years old he chose to forego teaching theater and decided to live it for the Colorado Rockies and Colorado State Rams instead.

Without Bradlee Van Pelt tossing a touchdown to beat Colorado, and O'Neill being swung up into the stands as a Cam the Ram crowd surfer, he may have never become Dinger. And he definitely would not have become "Suit Jacket Guy."

The start of the costume

O'Neill was looking for a summer job when an opportunity at Six Flags came about after his senior year of high school.

He was a "theater kid who liked sports" and was looking for a way to spend his last summer before heading to Colorado State. Auditions came up to be paid as part of Six Flag's summer festivities, albeit in a costume.

Looney Tunes characters performed each day in the kids' zone of the park, and O'Neill won a spot as a performer where he would alternate characters and suits throughout the summer.

He went to Hughes Stadium and saw Cam the Ram doing the same type of acts he did at the theme park, but in sports. Visions of traveling with the team and being a part of every significant road trip sold him on the idea before April's tryouts.

The aspiring mascot burned a custom playlist onto a CD in his dorm room and headed to the auditions — a simple set-up of two minutes for each performer in which they would dance and be handed objects to improv with to entertain a crowd. It modeled the everyday tasks of a mascot who had nothing but himself and fun objects to make thousands of attendees laugh.

At the same time, Disney was calling after he had earned a spot in their college entertainment program. Parmelee, one of CSU's preeminent dorm halls, was also reaching out after O'Neill was picked to be a resident assistant.

The choice was simple in hindsight.

"I figured Disney could just hire me later, so I picked being a mascot and RA in Parmelee," O'Neill said. "I did all four years of the mascot thing and immediately fell in love with it. I got all these cool experiences, but I also got to meet the professionals.

"I started to realize, 'Oh, this is a real thing I can do with my career.'"

The cheer team hosted two-a-day practices and O'Neill didn't miss one. He made it to the late-night events like bowling, too. All the hours came while he was working around pizza deliveries and being a clerk at King Soopers.

"I was all in," O'Neill said. "I started to learn all of the poms dances too, and when I heard the songs, I'd even be doing the dances with them. I was in, these were my new people."

The added effort also brought increased risk. Doing stunts and dances eventually led to a pair of shoulder surgeries after multiple dislocations. At one point, he would even deal with dislocations from fan's high-fives as the joint became looser.

Colorado State's 2002 win over No. 6 Colorado was what made it all worth it. It's a night O'Neill remembers as his fondest after he was lifted into the crowd and surfed up the stands. A wardrobe malfunction when his head was taken off didn't matter.

"We were on cloud nine," O'Neill said. "We had just beaten the No. 6 team in the nation. It was as good a feeling as I've had."

Taking the next step

A spot at events with the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Mammoth mascots opened a new door for O'Neill.

He had started as Cam the Ram to be a part of the basketball and football trips. There were also spots for him on the plane to cheer nationals where Colorado State would compete each year.

After college, he assumed the path to being a theater teacher would open back up and he would toss the horned foam head into the closet for good. He even took a job student teaching at Smoky Hill High School.

The biggest lesson he learned may have been how much material matters in a mascot suit, and how vital it is to have a "spotter." A handler walks around with Dinger each game now, and his job isn't to be a sidekick posing as an archeologist. It's to spot young fans and keep them clear of trouble when Dinger can't see them.

Heat inside the costume was made worse from the old foam materials, so he learned how important the right suit is. O'Neill spent his mascot days in college chugging water and gaining weight during games. By the time the final buzzer sounded, he would be so drained the scale went the other way.

The lessons paid off when he next step came.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

He got an email about a possible opening from a friend he had made while working events. There were auditions coming up and he had a chance to parlay a life as Cam into one as Dinger — a large purple dinosaur that was the still-new mascot of the Colorado Rockies.

He needed an audition tape first. There would be chances to prove himself in person, but only if he took the first step of sending in a tape to the organization to be considered.

That's when the tech side of O'Neill showed up. At least as much as it needed to.

"I had been working on my résumé because of college capstones anyway," O'Neill said. "I had two VCR's at my parents house and used my PlayStation to give it sound — not the most professional setup."

The tape, scrounged together through multiple pieces of hardware, earned him another call to interview for the spot where he earned the title of head of the mascot program.

From there, he not only donned the giant Dinger head at 22 years old but was in charge of the scheduling for him. Games were only part of an equation that included birthday parties, charity events and 100's of other chances for Dinger to appear.

On top of team events, he was given the opportunity to travel to other stadiums for mascot events. He even got the chance from Major League Baseball to go on an international trip to Mexico City.

"I've seen a lot more than I probably would have if I had a job in an office and had to travel on my own," O'Neill said. "I've been to 14 All-Star Games and seen all these ballparks. I was even behind home plate for (Matt Holliday's) slide and the Rockies' World Series."

The birth of the overgrown jacket wardrobe

An opportunity given and quickly pulled away started the gears in O'Neill's head about his next career move.

The on-field host of the Rockies, a spot that has produced talent like MLB Network's Lauren Gardner, was not a job O'Neill had considered before. While working through pre-game scheduling for Dinger, he got a call one day about subbing in for the regular host.

Meticulous planning of backups allowed O'Neill to shift things around, give the Dinger head to another person and accept the one-night spot. Then another call came to tell him it was a false alarm.

The possibility of being the in-game host for the organization began to swirl in his head, and it also became a thought for his bosses. They began to think, 'Are we maybe wasting Brady's talents?'

In 2012, he began to split time between the two positions. O'Neill was still responsible for scheduling all of Dingers appearances, but the other half of his time was spent on the mic. Just four years later, he was shifted into a revamped department to lead the on-field festivities.

In his wake, O'Neill returned the favor.

"I had the opportunity to go hire a college mascot who was super pumped and had gone to Nationals," O'Neill said. "They had worked for us, and we fully trusted them. Hiring them allowed me to transition into my new role."

The birth of the exotic suit jacket came quickly after O'Neill started as on-field host. He was originally given a jersey for hosting, and fans thought he was just another park goer who had a few too many beverages.

Purple Mondays sparked the new wardrobe. In 2012, Opening Day at Coors Field fell on a Monday — a rarity in baseball as most start on Fridays before a three-game weekend series.

In his typical fashion, O'Neill went all out and found an all-purple suit for the special day.

"I was terrified when I went downstairs," O'Neill said. "Dick Monfort comes around the corner and goes, 'Now that's what I'm talking about,' and I thought, 'Oh thank god.'"

The comment sent him on a shopping spree, roaming store to store to find more colorful suit jackets for his new role. They made him unmistakable around the ballpark. Fans who once questioned what he was doing were making comments to him about the jackets and his job.

The initial suit jacket haul came out of O'Neill's pocket. Once the team's executives saw how fans reacted, he was given a budget and the nickname "Jacket Guy."

Expense reports have now given way to a full-size closet that has been overtaken by color ranging from purple to rainbow and every shade in between. O'Neill and his wife even thought about it when buying their new house, and still filled the closet they thought would be too big.

Almost a decade on the mic has opened up O'Neill's newly developing role behind the scenes. He is helping Rockies Vision now and ensuring the scoreboard graphics and other entertainment elements are correct. And his days on the field, though more limited, still feature suit jackets and an upbeat persona.

His next goal is the only one he has set that is out of his control. Entertaining fans could be a help, but it's up to the Rockies to make his ultimate wish come true.

"I want us to win a World Series one day," O'Neill said. "I had champagne in my eyes that said Holliday touched the plate (in 2007), and that gave me a taste of it. I want it bad."