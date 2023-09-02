Brent Suter's journal is where good and bad games alike go to die.

The small book buried under warm-ups in his locker serves as his way to disconnect. It does not follow him home with his other essentials. Leaving the journal at the park, in some ways, is his way of leaving the outing behind too.

Nights like Saturday's 8-7 win over Toronto are why. The Rockies held on thanks to Tyler Kinley's strikeout with the bases loaded after Justin Lawrence nearly gave up a lead in the ninth.

Former Milwaukee pitching coach Steve Karsay taught him the trick, and results like the Rockies' 13-9 loss to Toronto are also why it is needed. The three earned runs he allowed are scribbled away after being analyzed, just like the scoreless frames.

"In terms of the highs and the lows in this game, they can take you crazy places," Suter said. "You're going to wear yourself out if you ride those too hard. I don't want to take this stuff home and sleep on it, even if I've woken up a couple of times in the middle of the night thinking 'Dang, I should've thrown that changeup.'"

Immediately after outings, Suter heads to the book.

He writes down things like pitch grips and how they worked or didn't; results of outings and his thoughts after looking at the film and data. It can also serve as a traditional journal for his thoughts about his process and the way his body felt on a given day — what maybe worked in his pregame workout or what could be changed after a rough day.

Once the analysis is done, the book is closed and stowed away — there's no more work to be done, all that can happen after doing the work is overthinking.

"I want to get stuff out of my mind and onto paper," Suter said. "Write down the summary of the outing, how I was feeling and then close it up and try to leave it here as much as possible. There isn't much else I can do after that."

Relief outings for Suter and his fellow bullpen mates have not been great lately.

Colorado set a modern-era record on their latest road trip with six consecutive losses after holding a lead in the sixth inning. In August, the Rockies bullpen carried a 7.09 earned run average across 91⅓ innings which was the sixth-lowest workload in the league. They also allowed a .299 batting average — nearly the same as Mike Trout's standout career (.301).

"These pitchers aren't invincible," manager Bud Black said.

Suter has become a voice the coaching staff trusts, and often times an extension of their voices. The latest stretch has been the hardest of the year, and the notebook can only provide so much support. Members of the bullpen have had to rely on one another in the lowest stretch of the year.

"Part of it is leaning on other guys, both for advice and moral support," Suter said. "We feel like we're one heartbeat out there, it's a good group. It's one of those things where we're all going through the swoon at the same time.

"It's about trying to keep it light out there."

The group added another face back to the mix with Tyler Kinley's return from the injured list. Others have been selected and optioned often, but they have banded together through the transactions and low points.

Winning habits like keeping a journal will pay off in the end, Suter says. So too will all the other analytics and videos they watch critique and fine-tune.

The habits create wins over time, and the Rockies need more of them in the future.

Rockies 8, Blue Jays 7

What Happened: The Rockies used a standout night from Charlie Blackmon and a four-run fifth inning to come back and upend the Blue Jays to set up a rubber match Sunday. All four runs came with two outs, largely thanks to Brenton Doyle's three-run triple.

On the mound: Ty Blach allowed five earned runs in the first two innings before rattling off four more scoreless frames. He struck out a pair in six innings. The bullpen nearly rebounded from Friday's struggles. After Gavin Hollowell and Matt Koch threw a scoreless frame apiece, Justin Lawrence allowed two earned runs and loaded the bases with two outs before Tyler Kinley came in to halt the damage and save the one-run lead.

At the plate: Charlie Blackmon had three hits, a walk and three runs driven in. He has reached in all 17 games since returning from the injured list. Brenton Doyle entered his third at-bat with a pair of strikeouts and exited it with a three-run triple. It tied his career-high for RBI with one swing and nearly broke it as the ball bounced off the top of the wall. Elehuris Montero reached four times and had his first career, two-walk game to go with two singles.

What's next: Toronto Blue Jays (RHP Kevin Gausman, 10-8) at Colorado Rockies (RHP Chase Anderson, 0-4) at 6:10 p.m. MT on Saturday at Coors Field (AT&T SportsNet).