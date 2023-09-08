Brenton Doyle snuck a smile in while talking about his newest career milestone.

Reporters asked what was more impressive, his throw of 105.7 miles per hour that broke StatCast records or Ronald Acuña Jr.'s 121.2 miles per hour hit that tops 2023 leaderboards, but not all-time. Doyle chuckled about the question before giving his case: "Unless his ball was the hardest or farthest in StatCast... then I guess I'm on top of the leaderboard."

Doyle is doing things no Colorado outfielder has done before, and also things no one has done in league history.

Changes are ahead for his swing and approach at the plate, but they have not been as urgent for earning playing time. He has taken the everyday role in center field from manager Bud Black, and if the bat can catch up and be given patience, he may end up being one of the best he has ever coached.

"This is something our scouts saw as an amateur," Black said about Doyle's center field presence. "You get into player development and it's easily recognizable that this guy is a good defensive outfielder. That was said when he was drafted, so it's not a surprise. But he's continued to work to get better."

In his rookie season, Doyle's defense has been some of the league's best.

He has accumulated more fielding runs by StatCast (17) — a number that gives you a player's run value in the field by various metrics — than anyone else in the league. His 12 outs above average is also a top-10 mark in the league. All of it is aided by an arm that has the league's seventh-best average velocity (96.4) and hardest throw this year.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

To the right of him most days is Nolan Jones who leads the league in average throw velocity (98.6) and is largely developing in the opposite order — his power already shining through as he adapts to the outfield.

Success at the plate has been spotty for Doyle. In the last six games before Friday's series opener against the Giants, he had three extra-base hits in 20 at-bats. The stretch of July through August was a different picture as he hit .146 and .163, respectively, in the two months and struck out 63 times.

Instead of letting one area of his game impact another, the rookie has been able to separate the two mentally.

"(They are) two different sides of the ball, I'll never let my bat go into the outfield with me," Doyle said. "I never let my outfield go into my at-bats. I try to focus on one thing — either play really good defense or try lock in and get some base hits."

The Rockies see the lack of success but are trusting Doyle. He has been working on both swing changes and his approach at the plate, and those things will be doubled down on come winter ball.

Finding an outfielder who can range the league's largest one has been hard enough for Colorado. Dexter Fowler and Charlie Blackmon's time out there overshadows several years of struggles that included Ian Desmond and Yonathan Daza, among others.

The organization has known about Doyle since before they drafted him in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. The good has been apparent the whole time, and the bad is a work in progress.

"We think he's an everyday center fielder, and it's hard to hit in the big leagues," Black said. "I think there's a winter ball scenario in there for him to work on some things. We're addressing (them) now, but (there are) some major teachings (needed) right after the season to hopefully prepare him for winter ball."