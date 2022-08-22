When the Rockies evaluate pitchers in their system, they analyze many different development milestones.
For Riley Pint, the organization had one very important marker they needed him to hit: he had to be happy.
Pint, the Rockies' 2016 first-round draft pick and former top prospect, walked away from the game last June. Injuries got to him and the pressure of living up to his rankings became too much. The game just wasn't fun anymore.
But he came back in the spring to give it another shot. And this year, every time farm director Chris Forbes saw Pint in Hartford, Forbes noticed the ends of Pint's signature Wilford Brimley-style mustache were curled up. His eyes were expressive, his laughs not forced.
Pint was playing the game with joy again. Forbes saw more than enough to promote Pint to Triple-A earlier this month.
"I'm not a mind reader," Forbes told The Denver Gazette. "You see guys and you try to evaluate how they are doing by their body language. You see the smile, but it never seemed authentic. There's a toxic positivity, everything's fine. And sometimes it's not (expletive) fine. And that itself is fine. ... He's been really happy."
This time last year, Pint was off getting a taste of what life was like without baseball. The 24-year-old crisscrossed the country, seeing the scenic views in Wyoming and the skyscrapers in New York City. And even though he tried not to think about it, the game never fully left his mind.
So in December, he went out and threw a baseball again.
It wasn't a comeback yet. But he kept throwing, pairing up with best friend Joey Wentz, a pitcher in the Tigers organization who recently made his MLB debut. Soon, playing catch turned into tossing bullpens. And in February, Forbes got a call from Pint. He was ready to come back and give this another shot.
"I always think in the back of my mind that I knew I would be back and doing something like this," Pint said.
It didn't take him long to get his high-90s sinker back, and his slider and changeup returned soon enough. He was assigned to Double-A Hartford to start the season — a step up from where he was when he retired.
Pint wasn't sure how he would feel when he took to the mound on April 9 for the first time in 10 months. Turns out, the thrill had returned. He struck out two in one inning of relief work.
"It was a lot of fun," Pint said. "I really enjoyed being out there and getting to compete again."
Pint had a couple of hiccups along the way. (Forbes joked perhaps they can be blamed on the week he went clean-shaven.) But Pint is a different pitcher now. Time away from baseball allowed him a fresh perspective, and now he knows how to not take the field home with him. It didn't take him long to get his pitching — or his mustache — back on track.
"You are always going to run into challenges and face diversity, but I think it's all about how you respond," Pint said. "I think I've done a pretty good job of responding."
On Aug. 7, after a Sunday day game, Yard Goats manager Chris Denorfia stood in the middle of the clubhouse and announced the news that Pint, as well as No. 14 prospect Michael Toglia, were heading to Albuquerque.
Triple-A will be a new challenge for Pint. There's the mile-high elevation, more accomplished batters and a new factor: the automatic strike zone. He's fared fine so far, giving up a run and striking out three in his first three innings.
Pint doesn't know if he'd still be playing if he hadn't stepped away from baseball last year. But he's now one step away from the big leagues, a feat that seemed out of reach only a year ago.
"I'm glad that I came back and that I took the break," Pint said. "I'm definitely thankful for that."