DENVER — Kris Bryant has spent majority of his first season with the Rockies in the training room.
Bryant, the left fielder who signed a seven-year, $182 million contract in March, is on the injured list for the third time this season. He's played in just 42 of the Rockies' 113 games, as a back strain and now plantar fasciitis have kept him sidelined. There's no timeline for his return, and, with less than 50 games remaining, the window of him being able to return this season is getting smaller and smaller.
"It really, really sucks," he said. "There's not much I can do about it."
Bryant returned from his back strain at the end of June, and hit .330 with five home runs in a 25-game stretch. But his foot was hurting for the majority of that time, first flaring up in Arizona the first weekend in July and peaking in Milwaukee in the first series after the All-Star break. It was hurting so much, he said, that he had to crawl around his hotel room.
Bryant had no idea what was wrong — he assumed he just bruised it hitting the bag on the basepaths or that he fouled another ball off his foot — but later discovered the root of the problem. He was put on the injured list on Aug. 2.
"It wasn't fun," he said. "I had never felt that before."
He's in a walking boot and not currently doing any baseball activities. His treatment consists of icing, shockwave therapy, ultrasounds and anything that can be done to calm the symptoms.
The Rockies and Bryant haven't had any talks about shutting down his season, and this is the type of injury that could linger for years if not treated properly. If this is the end for him, though, it would be a frustrating finish for his first season for both him and the team.
The Rockies — who had high hopes for this season with a new superstar in town — are 49-64 and in last place in the NL West heading into Thursday's game against the Cardinals.
"I was seeing the ball well," Bryant said. "Every time I went up to play I thought I was going to have a really good at-bat. I've had that a lot throughout my career, but never at a point when I was injured at the same time. I was just trying to ride that wave at the same time. I was still doing it, but it didn't feel great."