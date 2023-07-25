Kris Bryant was hit by a pitch in three consecutive games, and the final one proved to be the most painful.

The Rockies announced Tuesday that Bryant will return to the 10-day injured list, retroactive to July 22, with a fractured left index finger after being hit in the hand Saturday in a 4-3 win over the Marlins. He hadn't played for Colorado since exiting early.

The outfielder had begun to hit for power again after missing a chunk of the year with a bruised heel. He hit three home runs in July after injuries kept him without a long ball from May 7 to July 4.

Over the season's 275 plate appearances, Bryant hit .251 with eight home runs. In his stead, the Rockies recalled Elehuris Montero. They also brought back Riley Pint to replace Karl Kauffmann after the latter threw four innings in Monday's win. Kauffmann will be sent back to Triple-A Albuquerque for the time being.

Pint appeared earlier this year after an early retirement and comeback chance with the organization. He earned an out but walked three and allowed an earned run in his debut against Cincinnati.