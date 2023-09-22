Noah Davis is set to be a beneficiary of the Rockies' recent rotation injuries and got his latest chance Friday to do so in a starting role.

He went five innings and allowed three earned runs in a 6-0 loss to the hosting Chicago Cubs.

Davis was up earlier this year for three starts before right-elbow inflammation ended his time in the rotation. Another chance in June resulted in seven innings across both a relief and starting appearance before he was set back again with an undisclosed injury in July. The second ailment came as he was developing with Triple-A Albuquerque.

A rocky first inning Friday was cooled down by Nolan Jones' throw home to end the inning with a one-run Rockies deficit. Seiya Suzuki got to Davis again in the fourth inning with a two-run homer — he was responsible for driving in all three runs against the righty.

Davis' opportunity to rejoin the rotation came after the Rockies placed Peter Lambert and Kyle Freeland on the injured list with season-ending injuries. The other spot has gone to Ryan Feltner in his own return from injury.

Both figure to be part of Colorado's group of young arms looking to grab a rotation spot next year in spring training. Antonio Senzatela and Germán Márquez are expected to miss most, if not all of next year rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.

Jones ties Bichette for defensive milestone

Nolan Jones has lit up radar guns with his outfield arm, and the stats have piled up because of it.

His 100.3-mph throw home to nab Ian Happ in the first inning tied Dante Bichette's single-season outfield assist record (17). Jones was able to do it in 63 fewer starts than Bichette's 144 in 1999, and he has nine games left this season to break the franchise record.

Brenton Doyle and Jones make up two-thirds of the Rockies' outfield and two of the top 10 strongest arms in the league by velocity. The two have helped Colorado to the most outfield assists of at least 100 mph — five — in the Statcast Era.

Multiple future Rockies named to Arizona Fall League

The Salt River Rafters announced their roster Friday, and the Rockies were prominently featured on the collection of five teams' minor leaguers: Rockies, Diamondbacks, Tigers, Pirates and the Braves.

Catcher Drew Romo headlined the group of eight Colorado prospects who were named to the Arizona Fall League roster. Sterlin Thompson and Benny Montgomery also made the club alongside five Rockies pitchers.

Alec Barger, Jaden Hill, Chris McMahon, Juan Mejia and Case Williams will be part of the Rafters' pitching staff. Barger was acquired for Brad Hand from Atlanta at the trade deadline.

Colorado's top prospects will be prominently featured. Thompson (No. 6), Montgomery (No. 8) and Romo (No. 10) are all part of the organization's top 30 prospect rankings. Hill is at No. 29 to round out the top group.