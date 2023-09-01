Nolan Jones is a rookie who sees on-base opportunities like a veteran.

The outfielder once again came through for the Rockies on Friday with a three-run homer in the sixth as part of Colorado's 13-9 loss to the visiting Blue Jays.

Across 54 at-bats with runners in scoring position this year, he is hitting .426 with six home runs and more walks (14) than strikeouts (13). The mark is the best in the league among players with at least 60 plate appearances. It is the seventh-best average for a rookie since 1974.

"When there are runners in scoring position, my job becomes a little more focused," Jones said. "I'm trying to drive a run in and put runs on the board for the team."

It is a skill that has served the Rockies well while Jones's glove develops.

He already has 12 outfield assists. The reads on fly balls are becoming easier with each batting practice session, and his intro into the outfield is going well through two seasons of it.

Gomber receives treatment for back, to miss Sunday start

Austin Gomber exited his latest start after just 2⅔ innings due to back troubles, and the ailment will keep him out of his next scheduled start.

The left-handed starter was given back injections to help with the injury that has been a problem for the last month, though the team has managed it and he has yet to miss a start before Sunday's scheduled absence.

"He got a couple of injections in his back, (and) I think we're going to avoid the injured list," manager Bud Black said. "It looks like we missed a potential injured-list stay with him — we got on top of it relatively early."

The Rockies will head to Arizona and San Francisco next week. And Black expects Gomber to make a start during the road trip.

In his stead, Colorado may use Chase Anderson. He has made two rehab starts with Triple-A Albuquerque and rejoined the team in the major-league clubhouse before Friday's start of a three-game set with Toronto.

The veteran has been working his way back from right shoulder inflammation. It forced him to the injured list July 28, and in a pair of rehab starts he has gone 5⅔ innings with the Isotopes and allowed three earned runs. In his most recent start, though, he went three scoreless frames.

Bouchard's, Kinley's returns serve as September call-ups

The Rockies called up Hunter Goodman before their finale against the Baltimore Orioles, so the September call-ups were sure to be void of a big-name prospect.

Instead, Colorado will receive major league reinforcements from a pair of returning players in Sean Bouchard and Tyler Kinley. The return for Bouchard comes after he missed the first 133 games with a torn bicep and subsequent rehab.

"It was a physical injury, but I think (the mental side) was the hardest part — the disappointment right away when I found out the prognosis and what it all entailed," Bouchard said. "It definitely feels good to be back here. You want to compete against the best players in the world, and this is the spot to do it."

Kinley will be returning from another elbow scare. Major right elbow surgery kept him out for most of the year before inflammation spiked back up Aug. 20 and forced him back to the injured list.

The Rockies and Black enjoyed a sigh of relief soon after the injury, and finding out it was not going to be another lengthy ailment.

Now the reliever can get back to hard-thrown sliders, and away from the training table.

Blue Jays 13, Rockies 9

What Happened: The Rockies built a lead behind Nolan Jones's three-run homer, but the bullpen once again gave it away. Jake Bird and Brent Suter combined to allow five earned runs that put the Blue Jays ahead for good Friday. Colorado's bullpen allowed nine runs in 3⅓ innings.

On the mound: Chris Flexen threw three scoreless frames before running into trouble. He allowed a run in each of the next three innings, all on three home runs, before exiting with four earned runs allowed in 5⅔ innings. Gavin Hollowell halted the damage before Jake Bird and Brent Suter combined to allow five earned runs in the seventh to lose another Rockies' lead. Daniel Bard allowed another three earned runs in the ninth. Colorado allowed runs in each of the last six innings.

At the plate: Nolan Jones hit his 14th home run of the year in the sixth inning and later tripled in the ninth. The three-run shot moved him into sixth in franchise history for home runs by a rookie. Elehuris Montero hit his sixth long ball of the year after limited playing time the last week. Ezequiel Tovar had a pair of doubles in five at-bats. He is eight hits away from tying Nolan Arenado's rookie hit mark (130) in 2013.

What's next: Toronto Blue Jays (LHP Yusei Kikuchi, 9-4) at Colorado Rockies (LHP Ty Blach, 1-1) at 6:10 p.m. MT on Saturday at Coors Field (AT&T SportsNet).