Brendan Rodgers was expected to play at least two more rehab games before Randal Grichuk and C.J. Cron were dealt to the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

The move led to Rodgers rejoining the Colorado Rockies ahead of schedule. It's been five-plus months since he dislocated his shoulder and went on the injured list — a stint that was initially supposed to be for the season.

The Rockies reinstated Rodgers on Monday and slid him into the designated hitter spot for his season debut.

"It's been a long road," Rodgers said. "It feels like it's all worth it in the end — my body feels amazing right now. It was a huge honor winning that Gold Glove last year and I've been wanting to get out there and put it to use."

Aligning the floor of Rodgers' locker throughout his rehab have been new gloves with the gold Rawlings tag across the wrist. He was able to play through multiple games in Albuquerque and clearing the nine-inning hurdle was key.

He was also able to put together aggressive swings to test the shoulder, but has yet to regain full confidence in his dives in the field. It was a dive to his backhand side that originally hurt the shoulder in the fourth game of spring training.

It will take time, but Rodgers has confidence he'll regain his previous form.

Coco Montes was also recalled from the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Rockies Triple-A affiliate, to fill the other spot left by Sunday's trade that sent Cron and Grichuk to the Angels for a pair of Single-A pitchers who still have at least a year, likely more, before they can contribute to a major-league staff.

Grichuk makes quick impact

Bud Black never likes saying goodbye to a player who has contributed the team's best average. But he believes in the players the Rockies received in exchange for Grichuk's services.

The outfielder made a quick impact for the Angels on Monday. He played left field and hit seventh, right behind former teammate Mike Moustakas.

Grichuk homered in his second at-bat for the Angels to give them a 2-0 lead against the National League-best Atlanta Braves in an eventual 4-1 win.

He was drafted by the Angels in 2009, but the pick has become controversial over time. With the 24th pick, the Angels took Grichuk. At No. 25, they drafted Mike Trout. In 13 seasons, Trout has put up 85.3 wins above replacement to Grichuk's 12 in his 10 seasons as a major leaguer.

Cron also drove in a run as part of a 1-for-5 day.

Rockies' top-10 prospect thought to be okay after outfield collision

The Rockies have had some of the league's worst injury luck in 2023 and the impact has been seen in the minors, also.

Benny Montgomery, ranked as the Rockies' No. 6 prospect by MLB.com, was victim to a collision Sunday that resulted in the outfielder being carted off the field during a game at High-A Spokane.

Reports to Black following the injury were positive.

"I think he's going to be fine, I think it's a contusion," Black said. "I heard he got a bruise."

The news was confirmed by Rockies' farm director Chris Forbes who told the Denver Post that Montgomery would undergo further tests Tuesday, but that the initial diagnosis was that he had avoided a serious injury.

A major injury to Montgomery would add to the team's outfield problems in the minors. Zac Veen, the team's first-round pick in 2020, underwent season-ending left wrist surgery last month. He struggled through the ailment at Double-A Hartford before deciding on a more permanent fix.