Diamondbacks 12, Rockies 5

What happened: The Diamondbacks overcame a quick Colorado start and scored eight combined runs in the third and fourth innings Wednesday to pull ahead for good. The Rockies scored four of their five total runs in the first inning before going hitless in the final six frames.

On the mound: Chris Flexen staved off the Diamondbacks until the dam broke in the third. He allowed six earned runs, and five came in the third frame before he exited after just 2 ⅔ innings. It ended his streak of six starts of at least five innings. Gavin Hollowell also struggled in relief. He walked a pair as part of three earned runs in his 1 ⅓ innings. Brent Suter and Evan Justice each allowed a run. Justin Lawrence tossed a clean seventh after allowing a leadoff single. The Rockies hit four batters in the loss.

At the plate: Nolan Jones drove in a pair of runs with his first-inning triple. It was his only hit of the day and third triple of the year. Brenton Doyle drove in a run before being pulled in the sixth inning. Brendan Rodgers and Hunter Goodman also drove in a run apiece. The Rockies did not have a hit after the third inning.

What's next: Colorado Rockies (TBD) at San Francisco Giants (TBD) at 8:15 p.m. MT on Friday at Oracle Park (AT&T SportsNet).