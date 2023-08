Rockies 1, Cardinals 0

What Happened: Colorado's offense failed to find success on Sunday but Austin Gomber's six-inning, scoreless start paid dividends. The Rockies completed a series win over the St. Louis Cardinals on the road for the first time since 2009.

On the mound: Gomber went at least six innings for his seventh consecutive start. He held the Cardinals to six hits and no runs to lower his earned run average to 5.40. In the seven-start streak of six-plus innings, the allowance has been 2.51. Tyler Kinley and Brent Suter combined to work a scoreless seventh inning. The latter pitched a full inning before being relieved by Justin Lawrence who shut the door with a four-out save — his ninth of the year. Colorado stranded 15 Cardinals' runners.

At the plate: Brenton Doyle led the way and reached base three times for the fourth time in his rookie season. He was hit by a pitch alongside two singles en route to scoring Colorado's only run on Austin Wynns' sacrifice fly in the third inning. Nolan Jones, Elehuris Montero and Alan Trejo each had a hit as part of the Rockies' five. They struck out 13 times and went hitless with runners in scoring position for the second consecutive game.

What's next: Colorado Rockies (RHP Peter Lambert, 2-2) at Milwaukee Brewers (RHP Freddy Peralta, 7-8) at 6:10 p.m. MT on Monday at American Family Field (AT&T SportsNet).