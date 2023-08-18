Michael Kopech's questionable accuracy is something the Colorado Rockies saw, planned for and executed against.

Elias Díaz and Ezequiel Tovar were the first to feast with home runs in the first inning as part of Colorado's 14-1 win over the White Sox on Friday. The five-run first inning preceded a four-run fourth inning that showed the value of patience — a season-high run total was the result.

The team's catcher even added his first stolen base since 2017. The momentum that had caused the Rockies to get frustrated and elevate their strikeout rate flipped. Trading them for walks worked out well.

"We knew he led the league in walks, and that we needed to be aggressive yet patient," manager Bud Black said. "He has more strikeouts than innings pitched, so he has good stuff. We were aware of the walk totals.

"I think that was evident in the first inning."

A walk put a runner on for Tovar's home run in the first. Another walk put an extra runner on for Díaz's blast. Before each of their three home runs, the Rockies walked to add to the damage.

Coming in, Kopech had walked 72 in 112 innings for the White Sox. The mark is worst in the American League and gave Colorado a blueprint on how to attack the former fireballer. It added another four to his season résumé.

Tovar's recent run has come with Charlie Blackmon in the leadoff spot. With it, he's been able to see different pitches than before the outfielder returned from injury.

"Charlie's a great hitter. I think the pitchers know that so they tend to pitch to him a little differently," Tovar said. "It helps me out to see more pitches, and allows me to be more selective as a hitter."

The offense's effort inspired Peter Lambert, too.

The Rockies' pitcher tied his career high with seven innings and rode the momentum of the Rockies' offense after he allowed a home run on the first pitch of the game to Elvis Andrus.

It was the first time he pitched through the seventh inning since his debut in 2019.

"It's great, it makes it pretty easy on my part," Lambert said. "When that happens, I think the most important thing is to go out there and throw a lot of strikes. After a couple of those big innings, my plan was to pound the strike zone."

The largest margin of victory (13) since 2018 showed the value of patience. So did the highest run total by the team since 2022.

The proof is in the results, and the Rockies' youngsters were treated to the course again on Friday. Consistency is the hill they have yet to climb.

Rockies 14, White Sox 1

What happened: The Rockies put up five runs in the first inning and four in the fourth to rout the White Sox in the first of a three-game series. It was the most runs for Colorado since 2022.

On the mound: Peter Lambert went seven innings for the first time since his debut in 2019. He struck out five and allowed one earned run to lower his season earned run average to 5.02 and 3.34 as a starter. Justin Bruihl and Karl Kauffmann combined to toss the final two scoreless frames.

At the plate: The Rockies racked up 13 hits and eight walks, led by Elias Díaz's three hits and his 12th home run. Ezequiel Tovar also homered as part of a two-hit day with three runs driven in. Ryan McMahon hit his 21st home run of the year and walked twice. Every Colorado hitter reached base at least once in the rout.

What's next: Chicago White Sox (RHP Jesse Scholtens, 1-5) at Colorado Rockies (LHP Kyle Freeland, 4-13) at 6:10 p.m. MT on Saturday at Coors Field (AT&T SportsNet).