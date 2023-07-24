The Rockies moved on from another veteran on Monday, and their trade deadline is coming into focus.

Pierce Johnson, a local standout from Faith Christian Academy, was traded to the Atlanta Braves for a pair of prospects, according to MLB.com. Victor Vodnik and Tanner Gordon will go to Colorado in the deal.

Johnson signed a one-year, $5 million deal before the season. He joins Mike Moustakas as veterans on one-year contracts who have been dealt away by the rebuilding Rockies.

Johnson claimed closer duties early in the season with Daniel Bard out and made a difference before his performances went wayward in recent weeks. He earned 13 saves for the Rockies but saw his earned run average balloon to 6.00 through 43 appearances.

His best stretch came between April and March. He appeared in 11 games and carried a 4.35 ERA. Of his 13 saves, eight came in May.

Vodnik, a right-handed pitcher, appeared in games as high as Triple-A Gwinnett for the Braves but has been used mainly as a reliever since early attempts at making him a starter in 2021. Across 24 appearances at Triple-A, he carried a 2.93 ERA and struck out 33 hitters in 27 ⅔ innings.

Gordon was a sixth-round pick in the 2019 draft and the right hander also reached Triple-A Gwinnett in the Braves' system. He has split time between Triple-A and Double-A Mississippi this season. Across 17 games (16 starts) he has a 5.86 ERA.