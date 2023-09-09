Giants 9, Rockies 1

What happened: Colorado allowed seven combined runs in the fourth and sixth innings to allow the Giants a series win. The Rockies have not won a series against a division opponent this year and are 9-31 against National League West foes.

On the mound: Chase Anderson allowed two runs in the first before he allowed another four in the fourth inning to cut his outing short. The six earned runs came in 3⅓ innings. Victor Vodnik was the next victim of the Giants in his major-league debut. He allowed three earned runs and struck out two before Nick Mears and Evan Justice combined for 2⅓ scoreless innings.

At the plate: Elehuris Montero drove in the Rockies' only run on a seventh-inning sac fly. Elias Díaz scored the run after leading off the frame with a double. Sean Bouchard had a pair of hits in three at-bats. San Francisco starter Logan Webb shut the Colorado offense down and allowed just three hits in his six innings.

What's next: Colorado Rockies (RHP Peter Lambert, 3-6) at San Francisco Giants (TBD) at 6:10 p.m. MT on Sunday at Oracle Park (ESPN).