ENGLEWOOD — Brett Rypien is no stranger to playing in an NFL game.

The third-year quarterback has played in four games previously, including one start. But Saturday's game — in which the Broncos will play their final preseason game of 2022 — is arguably one of the biggest games of Rypien's young career. The backup quarterback will be starting for the Broncos in hopes of winning the second-string job over Josh Johnson, who started the first two preseason contests.

"It's very exciting," Rypien said. "Any time you get an opportunity to start in this league — I don't care if it's the third preseason game or the Super Bowl — you're excited. It's been a hell of a camp, been a lot of ups and downs. But I'm excited for this opportunity and these guys are doing a great job out here. I'm excited to play with some of these older guys, too."

Rypien, 26, has shown flashes of being a reliable backup in the NFL, leading the Broncos to a 37-28 win over the Jets in his lone start in 2020. In his career, he's thrown for 295 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. Over the past two seasons he's spent most of his time on the practice squad.

But Rypien appears to have a real chance at being the backup this year, behind Russell Wilson. He's had a solid training camp and is coming off a good performance in Buffalo, going 22 of 26 for 191 yards and one touchdown in the second half.

"Brett is one of those guys that when he has that perfect footwork, when he has a complete understanding of the play what he’s trying to accomplish, he’s unbelievably efficient," coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "I think we saw that this past game, and even the first game versus Dallas. He did do a lot of really good things with just the rhythm and the understanding of using your feet and your hitch to make you more accurate. He’s really bought into that. You can see that up to this point."

The battle between Rypien and Johnson has been ongoing throughout camp, and the Broncos will likely choose to only keep one of the two on the 53-man roster. Johnson, who the Broncos signed to a one-year, $1.2 million deal this offseason, seemed to have the upper hand coming into training camp, considering he has eight years of NFL experience under his belt. But Rypien has made it a close battle and Saturday could be the determining factor in who wins the job.

“I think it's important to flip the script on them," offensive coordinator Justin Outten said. "Having ‘Ryp’ start it out and Josh on the back end. It's important for those guys to really understand the different mindset of the game and how they handle it, how they handle the huddle and the presentation in the huddle itself, and just the communication aspect of it. It's important to move those guys around and just continue to evaluate. We evaluate them all week, and it's going to be an ongoing process until the game."

For Rypien, Saturday's opportunity is a result of staying the course and remaining patient the last three years. And he's not going to waste it, as he hopes to make the original 53-man roster for the first time in his career.

"I think I just want to get better," Rypien said. "That's the only thing I'm thinking of, is how can I somehow get better this week and go out there and play like it's my last game ever. Really, that's the mentality I think you take into every single day. I think if there's one thing I've learned about the NFL, you can't take any day for granted out here. I'm working my butt off every single day to try to be the best player I can possibly be, so when I go out on Saturday it's going to be the same thing."

Injury update

Wide receiver K.J. Hamler will play in Saturday's game, according to Hackett. It will be Hamler's first game back since tearing his ACL and injuring his hip in Week 3 of last season.

"He’s getting into the football shape. He’s getting out there," Hackett said. "Being in full pads and watching him run, you definitely feel some of that speed that he has and that he brings, and just the attitude he brings. He’s great to have out there, and he is just going to have to continually build into it.

"He’s going to get a couple of snaps. We’re going to try to get him in there. It’s been a while since he’s played."