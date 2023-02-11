Super Bowl halftime is not just time to score snacks or use the restroom. It's time for memorable music performances. This year, Rihanna is set to perform at halftime.

Let's power-rank the top Super Bowl halftime shows:

1. Prince (Super Bowl XLI): This show had everything. The legend performed with a marching band. It started to rain so Prince perfomed "Purple Rain" with an epic guitar solo. Also had covers of "All Along the Watchtower" and "We Will Rock You."

2. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent (Super Bowl LVI): I was in high school during the 1990s so this halftime show hit the spot.

3. Michael Jackson (Super Bowl XXVII): The King of Pop was the first big star to perform at the Super Bowl and he did not disappoint.

4. U2 (Super Bowl XXXVI): This performance was as much about the timing as anything. It was the first Super Bowl after 9/11 and the band listed names of victims during the show. An emotional performance.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

5. Beyonce and Destiny's Child (Super Bowl XLVII): The superstar and her former bandmates came together for a long-awaited reunion. The performance was so electric it may have caused a power outage at the Superdome.

6. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (Super Bowl XLII): Springsteen had turned down offers to perform in the past and was worth the wait. There was also his famous slide into the camera.

7. Madonna (Super Bowl XLVI): Another legend put on another outstanding show. Plenty of guest stars joined her on the stage and her "Like a Prayer" finale was outstanding.

8. Lady Gaga (Super Bowl LI): She "leaped" off the top of the stadium onto the stage and performed her biggest hits. She also dropped the mic and caught a football at the end.

9. Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars (Super Bowl 50): Just a very fun performance. Plus, the Broncos won that day.

10. Rolling Stones (Super Bowl XL): This performance is famous because the band only performed three songs in their set. They went with “Start Me Up,” “Satisfaction” and “Rough Justice.”

—Chris Schmaedeke