The NBA trade deadline is often chaotic, and this year was no different. Here's a look at the Top 5 trades of the deadline:

1. Kevin Durant to the Suns: The 13-time All-Star vaults the Suns to the top tier of the Western Conference. The Suns are currently fifth in the conference but have jumped to the betting favorite to win the West. When everybody is healthy, Phoenix could have the best starting five in the league.

2. Kyrie Irving to the Mavs: The controversial guard requested a trade from the Nets and got it. He is an elite scorer and creator. It remains to be seen if Dallas finally found the right partner for superstar Luka Dončić. Either way, the Mavs now are another big-time threat in the West.

3. Thomas Bryant to the Nuggets: Not the splashy move fans wanted but general manager Calvin Booth got a strong piece to be the backup to NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. Bryant should help the Nuggets bench.

4. D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt to the Lakers: This big three-team deal also sent Russell Westbrook to Utah and Mike Conley to Minnesota. The Lakers, who are 13th in conference, had to improve their roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis to make any kind of playoff push.

5. Bones Hyland and Eric Gordon to the Clippers: In separate trades, the Clippers bolstered their backcourt around Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Nuggets fans know Bones' potential and Gordon, who was with the Rockets, is a strong shooter from beyond the arc.

—Chris Schmaedeke