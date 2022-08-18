Thursday was yet another new low for the Colorado Rockies.

The St. Louis Cardinals pounded the Rockies, blowing out the visitors 13-0. Colorado is now 18 games below .500, just 8-19 since the All-Star break. Their top contributors, including C.J. Cron and Connor Joe, are slumping. And now, two of their mainstays — Antonio Senzatela and Charlie Blackmon — are injured, joining a growing list that already included Kris Bryant, Tyler Kinley, Elias Díaz and Yonathan Daza.

Blackmon, hitting second, was running to first base in the first inning when he appeared to take a stutter step. He stayed in the game initially, but was removed after the inning. Blackmon is day-to-day with a hamstring injury.

Senzatela is a bigger concern. He was chasing a ground ball when he appeared to twist his knee. He fell to the ground, rolling over and immediately grabbing his left knee. He had to be helped off the field, unable to put any weight on the leg.

He has a left knee injury, but the extent of the damage won't be known until the team gets results of an MRI on Friday.

"Devastating," manager Bud Black said to reporters in St. Louis. "We are crossing our fingers for sure."

Senzatela has been on the injured list twice already this season, first with a back strain, then with a shoulder injury. The rotation is already without Chad Kuhl, who is out with a hip flexor strain. Austin Gomber, who has been in the bullpen trying to regain his form, is the likely candidate to replace Senzatela if needed.

Before his painful exit, Thursday had already been a tough day for Senzatela. He gave up three runs in the first inning on four singles as the Cardinals started a parade around the bases. The Cardinals added two more in the second before Senzatela's day ended.

Gomber, the former Cardinal, replaced Senzatela. But Gomber wasn't able to give the team more than 2 ⅓ innings. He walked three and gave up five runs, including a pinch-hit grand slam from future hall of famer Albert Pujols.

"The walks came back to haunt him," Black said . "He said he didn't have great feel for the ball today."

From there, the Rockies had no chance. The offense could only muster three total hits. And the Colorado relievers allowed hit after hit, with Robert Stephenson giving up two more runs and Jake Bird allowing another.