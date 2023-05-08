Shiffrin ends World Cup ski season with yet another record

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin poses with her trophies for the alpine ski, World Cup slalom discipline, giant slalom discipline, and overall leader, right, in Soldeu, Andorra, Sunday, March 19, 2023.

 Alessandro Trovati - stringer, AP

Mikaela Shiffrin, the World Cup queen of skiing, with her 88 wins, will not be adding another award to her trophy room Monday.

That title goes to Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, aka The Mommy Rocket, as she was awarded the honor of "Sportswoman of the Year" at the Laureus World Sport Awards Monday night in Paris.

France Laureus Awards

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce a track and field sprinter from Jamaica poses after she was award for sportswoman of the year at the Laureus Sports Awards ceremony in Paris, Monday, May 8, 2023.

Fraser-Pryce won a fifth World Athletics 100m title and a fifth Diamond League trophy in 2022, continuing her quest as one of the greatest women sprinters of the current era.

In a gala rivaling ESPN's Espy Awards, athletes from around the world gathered in glamour for Laureus Sport for Good's 'World Sports Awards' on Monday night in Paris.

Shiffrin, who was not in attendance, will have to wait and see if she will be selected for the honor in 2024, after an incredible year of skiing on the World Cup circuit.

Shiffrin has been nominated six total times — four times for Sportswoman of the Year, once for Comeback of the Year, and most recently Sportswoman of the Year 2023 — in Laureus' World Sports Awards.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5

Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.

Her competition included the likes of female athletes Alexia Putelas (soccer), Iga Swiatek (tennis), Katie Ledecky (swimming), Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (track and field), and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (track and field).

France Laureus Awards

Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi poses after he was presented the award for sportsperson of the year at the Laureus Sports Awards ceremony in Paris, Monday, May 8, 2023.

Argentinean soccer-great Lionel Messi claimed Sportsman of the Year and freestyle skiing super-star and Olympic champion Eileen Gu claimed Action Sportsperson of the Year.

France Laureus Awards

Freestyle skier Eileen Gu from China poses after she was presented the award for action sportsperson of the year at the Laureus Sports Awards ceremony in Paris, Monday, May 8, 2023.

Tags

Digital Producer

A 10-year Colorado journalist, Jonathan Ingraham started in photojournalism and photo editing in magazines with Mountain Magazine. After a 3-year stint in Twin Falls, Idaho, he returned to the Front Range to produce digital content in his home state.