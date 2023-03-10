The last name Betts is quickly becoming royalty on the local high school basketball scene.

After Lauren Betts, now a freshman at Stanford, became the top recruit in the country following a historic career at Grandview that featured a state championship as well as multiple Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year awards and McDonald’s All-American honors, there’s a new star beginning to dominate on the Front Range.

Her name is Sienna Betts.

Betts and Grandview are the rare defending champions that also just so happens to be the underdogs at this point of the state tournament and the magical run for the 11-seed Wolves will continue into the championship game after a 31-28 upset over No. 2-seed Cherry Creek on Friday at the Denver Coliseum.

For Betts, the sophomore who’s got a striking resemblance to her older sister with the No. 51 on her jersey and the way she towers over her opponents, it’s still all a little surreal.

“No one else thought we would be here and we’re here,” an emotional Betts said postgame. “We worked so damn hard at every practice and we really had to believe in ourselves when no one else did. I’m just so happy for these girls.”

In what was a defensive slugfest throughout, Betts led the way with 16 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks. She picked up a technical foul after slamming the ball in frustration in the second half, leading to a 9-0 run for Cherry Creek that erased Grandview’s 8-point lead.

But Betts more than made up for him by icing the game at the free throw line in the final seconds.

“I’ve said repeatedly that young lady has matured so much this year,” Grandview coach Josh Ulitzky said. “Not only has her skills developed, but just her maturity (as well). If you would’ve told me that she would be doing the things that she’s doing (now) a year ago, I would’ve told you that you’re crazy. It’s been really special.”

For the Wolves as a whole, they’ve come a long way in just over five weeks when they lost to the same Cherry Creek team by 16.

“It’s not even the same team at all,” Ulitzky said. “Sienna is a stalwart, obviously, but every one of our other kids has improved so much.”

Grandview now faces 4-seed Monarch in the 6A title game on Saturday afternoon and it probably won’t set in for Betts until tip-off just how far she’s come.

“I never thought three years ago that I’d be here and I’d be able to do what I’ve done,” Betts said.

Denver East races past Mountain Vista to advance to 6A boys final

The show goes on for coach Rudy Carey and Denver East.

The 4-seed Angels extended their win streak to 25 and took down top seeded Mountain Vista 86-67 on Friday night at the Denver Coliseum to advance to the 6A boys final.

“Perfect game,” East senior D’Aundre Samuels told The Denver Gazette. “We didn’t slow down, we didn’t stop, and we kept pushing it.”

Samuels, the Angels’ leading scorer all season, had 16 points and was one of five different East players in double figures.

Senior Gil Gonzalez had a game-high 20 points and was also key in stopping star Mountain Vista senior Caden Stevens.

“He’s a dog,” Samuels said of Gonzalez. He’s got that motor no one has.”

The Angels will face 3-seed Fossil Ridge, who took down 7-seed Regis Jesuit in the first Final 4 matchup. SaberCats senior Nick Randall scored 18 points to lead the way.

These two teams are familiar with each other after Fossil Ridge beat Denver East back on Dec. 2 in Fort Collins, but that was over three months ago.

“Now it’s (time) to get ours back,” Samuels said. “I believe in us, we’re gonna win it all.”

Final 4 results

All games at Denver Coliseum

6A Boys

No. 4 Denver East 86, No. 1 Mountain Vista 67

No. 3 Fossil Ridge 66, No. 7 Regis Jesuit 62

6A Girls

No. 4 Monarch 53, No. 8 Arapahoe 50

No. 11 Grandview 31, No. 2 Cherry Creek 28

5A Boys

No. 1 Air Academy vs. No. 5 Frederick

No. 2 Mesa Ridge vs. No. 3 Windsor

5A Girls

No. 2 Roosevelt 59, No. 3 Durango 39

No. 4 Windsor 65, No. 8 Glenwood Springs 35

4A Boys

No. 2 Resurrection Christian 64, No. 6 Lutheran 53

No. 17 Holy Family 65, No. 4 Eagle Ridge Academy 41

4A Girls

No. 1 Holy Family 31, No. 4 Lutheran 20

No. 2 D’Evelyn 49, No. 3 University 44