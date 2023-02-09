Six Colorado Rockies players will represent their countries in the World Baseball Classic next month.

Daniel Bard (U.S.), Alan Trejo (Mexico), Jake Bird (Israel), Justin Lawrence (Panama), Elias Díaz (Colombia) and Germán Márquez (Venezuela) will temporarily leave spring training to participate. Hitting coach Hensley Meulens will manage the Netherlands.

Kyle Freeland committed to play for Team USA but was left off the final roster. Long-time Rockies player Jhoulys Chacín will join Márquez on Team Venezuela.

Lawrence will be in pool A in Taichung, Taiwan. Bard, Díaz and Trejo will both be in pool C, which will compete in Phoenix beginning on March 11. The winner and runner-up of the pool will head to Miami on March 17 for the second round and, if they advance, championship series.

Bird and Márquez will both be in pool D, which will play all of its games in Miami.