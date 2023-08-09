The state of Colorado was well represented at the Women's World Cup.

Windsor's Sophia Smith and Golden's Lindsey Horan both scored goals in the team's opening win against Vietnam but the United States ultimately fell to Sweden on the Round of 16 where Smith missed a penalty kick in the decisive shootout.

Smith posted to Instagram on Tuesday and said she was "heartbroken" and the World Cup was filled with "about every emotion possible." She also said "without a doubt we will be back and hungrier than ever."

Click here to see her complete post.

Horan took to Instagram on Wednesday to give her reaction to the team's loss. She said the experience was "unbelievable" and offered a thank you to those who "supported us" and "doubted us." Horan also posted "We will grow. We will be back" about the team.

Click here to read Horan's full post.